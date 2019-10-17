President's speech to Nation was realistic - MPLA whip

Angola, ANGOLA, October 17 - The MPLA parliamentary bench leader Américo Cuononoca, stressed last Tuesday, in Luanda, that the State of the Nation speech addressed by the President of the Republic was clarifying and realistic by the fact that it brings statistics of all sectors of the country's life.,

Giving a speech about the State of the Nation in the opening of the new legislative year (15 October 2019 to 15 August 2020), President João Lourenço revealed numbers of what was done during his two years of governance, especially in economic, political and social sectors.

Meanwhile, the ruling party’s parliamentary whip, Américo Cuononoca, praised the fact that in two years of governance the Executive created 161,000 jobs, out of the expected 500,000 jobs which were promised during the election campaign, in 2017.

From the electoral project, 500,000 jobs were promised “and today we heard, clearly that one third of these jobs have already been secured, which means that in the coming three years we shall accomplish it”.

The MPLA MP mentioned that the Head of State's speech completely deconstructed the opposition's opinion which is always against the Executive’s policies aimed to improve the population’s living condition.

“What encouraged me is that the President brought statistics of all sectors concerning the country's life, from economy, social and politics. So, those people doubting the MPLA's governance will now have a different view of the country”, he noted.

On the other hand, he informed that the MPLA parliamentary group has been to 164 municipalities of the country and brought important elements regarding people’s needs, which it will present during the debates on the State’s General Budget (OGE2020).

Regarding the local elections process, he said that they are working in the parliament's specialized committees to approve the legislative package that will support the holding of the first local elections, noting that there is no tendency to postpone the municipal elections scheduled for 2020.

MP Diógenes de Oliveira, also from the MPLA, clarified that the intervention of the President of the Republic was transversal. “It was a very analytical, so opened and above all realistic speech.”

He believes that it should be the subject of careful analysis, adding that with such real data the country can envisage a better future.

The politician said that an interesting picture was laid out in terms of macroeconomic indicators. “There is a tendency towards global equilibrium. For example, there is a major effort aiming to debt settlement with the international community and this is encouraging. ”

He considered the introduction of the VAT a controversial issue, but in reality, he advocated, it shall allow in the medium term the country to integrate in the regional economy.

Opposition Reactions

The MP of the largest opposition party, UNITA, Navita Ngolo, considered that the State of the Nation speech was all about an assessment of what the President did during the two years he has been leading the country.

“The numbers show that, especially if we compare what is the daily reality of the citizens' living, there is still a lot of difference between what has been accomplished and what is real life. Therefore, leadership must present results that impact on the life of citizens”, she explained.

By the way Navita Ngolo was praised by President João Lourenço because of her statements to the media. She has said that she would like to hear more from the Head of State about the short, medium and long term perspectives and expectations for the country, which João Lourenço mentioned when taking office in 2017.

On his turn, Manuel Fernandes, CASA-CE coalition official, considered that the Head of State's speech brought an overview of the real situation the country is experiencing, “but it did not bring a positive hope for an exit from the difficulties the country is facing”.

The politician said that the report presented by the President is not true, “it could have been good for our satisfaction if the President managed to bring real and concrete information concerning what he already managed to do for the country”.

The UNITA MP Mihaela Weba said she noticed that “The President of the Republic failed for not convincing us concerning some sectors, such as health, education, agriculture and the drought issue”.

She also manifested her disappointment at the fact that the Head of State omitted information about the local elections process, with that raising up a suspicion that there is a tendency to postpone them.

Meanwhile, Lucas Ngonda, FNLA party president, stated that the two years assessment concerning the governance of President João Lourenço was well balanced, since the Head of State did lay out the main guidelines of what is being done.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.