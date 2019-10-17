Casa Systems and BT Win Best New 5G Technology at Broadband World Forum 2019

Innovative 5G Core solution converges mobile and fixed networks simplifying overall network design, reducing cost and delivering a seamless user experience

/EIN News/ -- ANDOVER, Mass., Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casa Systems and BT took top honors as Best New 5G Technology for its joint Converged 5G Core proof of concept solution at last night’s Broadband Awards ceremony. The Broadband Awards recognize the very best achievements in next-generation broadband communications, applications, services and strategies.



Casa Systems and BT worked together to develop a converged 5G Core proof of concept solution that supports video and enterprise VPN services by combining the wireless user plane with the 5G Core. This innovative solution demonstrates how subscribers could use services seamlessly as they move between mobile and fixed connectivity. The 5G core and wireline BNG network functions are powered by Casa’s Axyom™ Software Platform on off-the-shelf hardware, which provides a state-of-the-art disaggregated and virtualized solution at the network edge.

This Converged 5G Core proof of concept activity is helping BT explore various mechanisms to fully optimize their network and lower costs by simplifying overall network design and improving resource utilization. Without a converged 5G core, service providers could find it difficult to manage the cost and complexity to support future service requirements.

“We are honored to receive this prestigious award for our Converged 5G Core solution,” said Jerry Guo, CEO, Casa Systems. “This recognition acknowledges the significant work that BT and Casa Systems have undertaken to demonstrate how a converged core could fundamentally change the way we architect and deliver networks to users wherever they are in the network.”

”We’re delighted to receive this award. BT is determined to deliver the best possible customer experience and this proof of concept demonstrates how a Converged 5G Core solution can contribute to that vision,” said Paul Crane, Network Research Director, BT.

Casa Systems is demonstrating its latest broadband innovations and solutions at this week’s Broadband World Forum, October 15-17 in Amsterdam. For more information, visit our BBWF event page.

About Casa Systems, Inc.

Casa Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASA) delivers converged broadband technology solutions that enable wireless, cable and fixed network service providers to meet the growing demand for gigabit bandwidth and services. Engineered for performance, flexibility and scale, our suite of distributed and virtualized solutions delivers end-to-end connectivity across multiple access technologies. Commercially deployed in over 70 countries, Casa serves more than 475 Tier 1 and regional service providers worldwide.

For more information, visit our website at http://www.casa-systems.com .

About BT

BT’s purpose is to use the power of communications to make a better world. It is one of the world’s leading providers of communications services and solutions, serving customers in 180 countries. Its principal activities include the provision of networked IT services globally; local, national and international telecommunications services to its customers for use at home, at work and on the move; broadband, TV and internet products and services; and converged fixed-mobile products and services. BT consists of four customer-facing units: Consumer, Enterprise, Global and Openreach.

For the year ended 31 March 2019, BT Group’s reported revenue was £23,428m with reported profit before taxation of £2,666m.

British Telecommunications plc (BT) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of BT Group plc and encompasses virtually all businesses and assets of the BT Group. BT Group plc is listed on stock exchanges in London.

