Connectivity Wireless and JMA Power Angel Stadium Private CBRS Network Pilot

OnGo™ Private LTE System to drive added bandwidth, performance, and monetization options

/EIN News/ -- ANAHEIM, Calif., Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connectivity Wireless , a leading system integrator, and JMA , an innovator of 4G and 5G software-based technology, announced it will deploy a private LTE network using Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) for Angel Stadium in Anaheim, CA. The Angels will trial the OnGo ecosystem to create secure, dedicated wireless communications on demand, making the stadium one of the nation’s first major sports venues authorized for commercial deployment of a private network using the new CBRS 3.5GHz spectrum.



In partnership with Connectivity Wireless and JMA, Angel Stadium has begun testing their private network with expectations to maximize connectivity by powering critical support systems such as retail tracking, point of sale systems, ticket/access systems, high definition cameras, digital displays and secure internal communications. The network will define 10MHz bandwidth lanes, each providing up to 75 Megabits per second. Using private and dedicated spectrum will enable critical support systems to operate independent of public WiFi and cellular networks.

“Connectivity Wireless and JMA will work with us to realize the potential of owning and deploying our own private network with the security and control we desire, giving us end to end ownership and flexibility,” said Al Castro, Director of Information Services at Angels Baseball LP. “The OnGo ecosystem will enable our vision to deliver a best-in-class fan experience.”

Connectivity Wireless is deploying the private network trial on behalf of the stadium as well as providing selection, installation, integration and operation of the OnGo service. Device partners were also added to complete the private, connected solution, including Federated Wireless acting as Spectrum Access System (SAS) controller, Athonet Cloud Enhanced Packet Core (EPC), and Athonet Edge Node.

The trial started on October 14, 2019 and runs until October 25, 2019.

“CBRS offers greater security, lower latency and the ability to focus on local customer needs,” said Nader Famili, Senior Vice President of Technology. “We are excited to partner with the Angels as they explore the potential of a CBRS network to further enhance their fan experience.”

The CBRS solution is powered by JMA’s XRAN 100% software baseband and Cell Hub radio system, recently OnGo certified by CBRS Alliance, paving the way for aggressive trialing of the technology. XRAN enables a Virtualized Radio Access Network (VRAN) platform providing complete flexibility, software programmability, and a software-based fast track to 5G as the stadium’s needs evolve.

“For Angel Stadium, the use of CBRS is an obvious choice as it enables a secure, dedicated wireless connection providing monetization options. Using the XRAN and CellHub radio system, paired with OnGo technology, we were able to provide a seamless extension to existing infrastructure,” said Kevin Gallagher, EVP Neutral & Private Networks, JMA.

“Connectivity Wireless shows again how CBRS networks can be deployed in iconic venues like the Angel stadium to transform visitor experiences and bring reliable connectivity for operations” said Nanda Menon, Director - Corporate Development at Athonet. “We are pleased to support Connectivity Wireless and JMA with the Athonet Connectivity Platform for agile and IT-friendly management and control of the CBRS network.”

About Connectivity Wireless

Connectivity Wireless Solutions is a leading, nationwide provider of wireless solutions to enterprise and wireless service provider customers. Connectivity Wireless offers the best value to wireless carriers in the marketplace today along with advanced, scalable wireless networks to support building owners who understand the importance of creating the best possible wireless experience for their customers today and in the future. Having delivered world-class systems and turnkey services across virtually every industry, Connectivity Wireless takes pride in matching each customer the right technology to ensure their voice, data and multimedia needs are met, allowing them to focus on their core business. For more information, visit www.connectivitywireless.com .

About JMA

JMA designs and builds next-generation communication systems, delivering the industry’s most powerful technologies enabling 4G LTE, 5G, CBRS and LAA on networks worldwide. JMA XRAN™ leads the industry with the only 100 percent software-based RAN platform, combined with TEKO™, NWAV, and RF distribution technologies. JMA’s millimeter wave IOTA platform provides a best in class radio footprint for indoor 5G deployments. CUSP™ provides Private Network and Edge-based solutions covering connectivity, content and neutral host cloud applications. JMA is primarily U.S.-based for manufacturing and R&D with presence in more than 20 locations worldwide. For more information, see jmawireless.com or follow us on Twitter @JMAwireless .

