TomTom Selects ChargeHub To Provide Electrical Vehicle Charging Station Information for its Maps

/EIN News/ -- Reaches milestone of more than 300,000 charging stations

ITS World Congress, Singapore, October 17, 2019 Location technology specialist, TomTom (TOM2), today announced an agreement with ChargeHub, a leading aggregator and digital platform for public electrical vehicle charging stations (EVS). ChargeHub will provide TomTom with access to one of the largest databases of public charging stations in North America, bringing the total global number of charging stations integrated with TomTom’s maps to more than 300,000*.

“By integrating ChargeHub’s EVS data into our maps and EV Service, TomTom helps drivers to quickly and easily search and navigate to charging stations, saving time and reducing range anxiety.”, said Antoine Saucier, Managing Director, TomTom Automotive. “It’s a great example of how we’re removing barriers to widespread adoption of electric vehicles as we push towards our vision of a world free of emissions.”

“By working with TomTom, we are ensuring that the most complete and accurate information relating to charging becomes more widely available,” said Simon Ouellette, Co-Founder and President of ChargeHub. “We believe that this will bring more visibility to the EV infrastructure and help accelerate the transition to electric mobility.”

TomTom’s maps and EV Service include global coverage and provide real-time availability information to reassure drivers during their search for charging stations. This product is available to TomTom’s Automotive and Enterprise customers in a variety of delivery formats.

*300,000 charging stations at 100,000 POIs (Points of Interest)

About TomTom

TomTom is the leading independent location technology specialist, shaping mobility with highly accurate maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information and services.

To achieve our vision of a safer world, free of congestion and emissions, we create innovative technologies that keep the world moving. By combining our extensive experience with leading business and technology partners, we power connected vehicles, smart mobility and, ultimately, autonomous driving.

Headquartered in Amsterdam with offices in 30 countries, TomTom’s technologies are trusted by hundreds of millions of people worldwide.

www.tomtom.com

About ChargeHub

ChargeHub is a community driven platform that helps electric vehicle drivers beat “range anxiety” by helping them find over 80,000 public charging stations in Canada, the US and Mexico. Over 700,000 people have used ChargeHub to find charging stations, add reviews or pictures. Users can also see live status and pay for charging directly in the app, making the charging experience simple and enjoyable. ChargeHub recently launched ChargeHub Central, the first multi-vendor EV charging data monitoring dashboard.

For further Information:

TomTom Media:

tomtom.pr@tomtom.com

TomTom Investor Relations:

ir@tomtom.com

TomTom Selects ChargeHub To Provide Electrical Vehicle Charging Station Information for its Maps Reaches milestone of more than 300,000 charging stations



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.