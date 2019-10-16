FormFactor Presents New Wafer Probe Test Technologies at SWTest Asia

Presentations Feature New Production Test Solutions for Advanced Packaging, High-temperature Automotive Applications and Low-impact Parametric Probing

/EIN News/ -- LIVERMORE, Calif., Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM), an industry-leading electrical test and measurement supplier to the semiconductor industry, will showcase new solutions to address emerging semiconductor test challenges at SWTest Asia in Hsinchu, Taiwan. This premier test technology conference, to be held at the Sheraton Hsinchu October 17-18, brings together wafer test experts from all over Asia and throughout the world.



This year at SWTest Asia, the company will present three technical papers highlighting new wafer probe technologies:



FormFactor will present the advantages of its new Altius™ vertical MEMS wafer probe technology designed to address the challenges of fine pitch (sub-50 µm) microbump probing for both 2.5/3D interposers and High Bandwidth Memory die used in advanced packaging applications. FormFactor’s CMO Amy Leong will address these challenges and discuss FormFactor’s technology solutions using Altius and other FormFactor wafer probe technologies in a presentation entitled “Advanced Packaging - It's Changing the World of Wafer Test” on Thursday, October 17 th .

. Targeting the test challenges of wide temperature range, high-parallelism testing in automotive applications, FormFactor introduces its DragonBlade™ MEMS contact technology capable of low-impact full 300mm wafer probing at temperatures ranging from -40 to +175°C. FormFactor’s Alan Liao and Hirofumi Nagata will present the paper “Ultra High Temperature Production Probe Card Solution” on Friday, October 18 th .

. FormFactor’s Takao Saeki will unveil Takumi CL, a new low-impact parametric MEMS probe card for low-leakage and small pad size applications. Featuring a new 2D MEMS spring and contact tip, the Takumi CL offers a consistent small scrub mark over the life of the product, with the benefits of low cost and fast manufacturing lead time. The paper, “Takumi CL – New 2D-MEMS Spring Introduction to FormFactor Parametric Probe Card and Comparison with 3D MEMS Spring,” will be presented on Friday, October 18th.



“SWTest Asia brings together the global test experts working on groundbreaking innovations in semiconductor test,” said Amy Leong, CMO at FormFactor. “We look forward to engaging with the wafer test community, to share insights that enable our customers’ technology roadmaps and help reduce test costs. We wish all the attendees and organizers another very successful event.”

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM), is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle – from characterization, modeling, reliability, and design debug, to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor’s products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.formfactor.com.

