Scholarship for Orphaned Students

The Ashinaga Africa Initiative 2020 is open for application for scholarship for those who have lost one or both parents and who do not have the means to attend university without financial support.

Awardees of the scholarship will study in Japan, the U.K., the U.S. or Europe. Applicants should have completed secondary school and passed the national secondary school examination within the last two years or will have completed secondary school and received final exam results before February 28th, 2020. Those who are interested in applying, please click the link https://en.ashinaga.org/apply/aai/ for details.



