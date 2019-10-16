Angola calls for peace in South Sudan

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 16 - Angola urged the African Union (AU) to continue efforts to implement the Peace Process in South Sudan and to form the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity, scheduled for November 12 this year.,

The appeal was made Tuesday, 15, in Addis Ababa (Ethiopia), during the 886th Session of the AU Peace Council (CPS), which reviewed a report by African Union Commission President Moussa Faki Mahamat, focused on the state of implementation of the South Sudan Conflict Resolution Revitalization Agreement.

The Angolan delegation expressed its recognition of substantial improvements in the political and security landscape in South Sudan, notwithstanding some challenges, as well as advances in the humanitarian situation, which require special attention, the Angolan Embassy Press Service in Ethiopia said in a statement.

Among the different challenges, he stressed the need to define the Constitution of the National Assembly, unanimity regarding the nomenclature of the ministries of the future government, formation of a single republican army, release of political prisoners, among others.

It noted that the signing on 12 September 2018 in Khartoum (Sudan) of the South Sudan Conflict Resolution Revitalization Agreement renewed expectations for peace and stability, which was preceded by hostilities, started on 21 December 2017.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.