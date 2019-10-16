Mally Mall-produced Blueface Single, Close Up, Featuring Jeremih Drops

Mega music producer Mally Mall first-time collab with Blueface and Jeremih on single CLOSE UP dropped Friday 10/11

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chart-topping rapper BLUEFACE dropped the MALLY MALL-produced single, CLOSE UP, featuring JEREMIH, this past Friday October 11, 2019. This marks a first-time collab with Cash Money West artist BLUEFACE, Def Jam singer / songwriter JEREMIH and mega music-producer MALLY MALL. The LA-based BLUEFACE also announced an upcoming album, FIND THE BEAT, for which MALLY MALL has produced a second single for. MALLY MALL had this to say about the single, "Great experience producing BLUEFACE and to be working again with one of the absolute best vocalists out there now, JEREMIH - great collborative effort. I am looking forward to more collabs with these 2 artists for sure." CLOSE UP is available NOW on all streaming platforms.

A busy third quarter for the hit-maker, last month AKON released the MALLY MALL-produced single CAN'T SAY NO featuring TORY LANEZ. In September, the MALLY MALL-produced track with Quavo Huncho on the PNB ROCKS EP, TRAPSTAR, hit #1 Album in the Country on the BILLBOARD charts.

Additionally, this Summer MALL-produced singles GUATEMALA, (SWAE LEE, SLIM JIMMI, RAE SREMMURD) became Platinum certified; POWERGLIDE (RAE SREMMURD featuring Juicy J) became double Platinum certified; and ARMS AROUND YOU (XXXTENTACION, LIL PUMP featuring MALUMA and SWAE LEE) received Platinum certification.

A packed music production slate through the end of 2019, MALLY MALL has music production projects in the works with some of today's most in demand recording artists including MIGOS, LIL BABY, BOOGIE WIT DA HOODIE, GUNNA, FRENCH MONTANA, CHRIS BROWN AND SWAE LEE.

About MALLY MALL

Born and raised in Northern California of Brazilian/Egyptian heritage, Mally Mall started his music career working with industry veterans Ant Banks and Rick Rock. Influenced by the Bay Area music scene, Mall has unequivocally helped to shape the landscape of the music industry today working with a ‘who’s who’ of artists including Drake, Justin Bieber, Future, Nipsey Hussle, French Montana, Pusha T, Lupe Fiasco, Snoop Dogg, Chris Brown, TyDolla$ign, 2 Chainz, Lil Wayne, Tyga and Usher. Still shaping today's music culture, Mall continues producing and collaboration efforts with Migos, Rae Sremmurd, Gucci Mane, Young Thug, Jason Derulo, Party Next Door, Lil Pump, Offset, G-Eazy, Lil Uzi Vert, The Weeknd and Post Malone. With creative and entrepreneurial interests outside of music, Mall served as an Executive Producer for the documentary “2 Turntables and a Microphone, The Life and Death of Jam Master J” alongside rapper/actor 50 cent. To date, Mally Mall has received three Grammy Awards, more than 20 Grammy nominations with Mall-produced artists collectively representing billions of streams worldwide.



