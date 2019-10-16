MPLA highlights challenges of local elections

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 16 - The ruling MPLA party's vice president Luísa Damião has described the local elections as a challenge for politicians and journalists, in view of the sense of responsibility the process will demand from them.,

The politician called for the need to adapt the technical and technological capacity to the ethical-deontological issues.

Speaking at the opening of a seminar of political communication and oratory of MPLA parliamentary group on Wednesday in Luanda, the ruling party leader explained that the demands of the new times recommend quality and credibility information, the pillars of democracy.

Among the pillars, the official pointed to participatory citizenship which entails well-informed entities and allows a more conscious participation in the political decision-making process.

She defended the need for each MPLA parliamentary group member to be a cyber activist, focusing on the dissemination of the executive's achievements with social impact.

The one-day event aims to improve the communication mechanisms of MPLA MPs.

