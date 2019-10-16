Amur Equipment Finance Receives a 2019 BBB Silver Award of Distinction at BBB’s Integrity Awards Luncheon

/EIN News/ -- GRAND ISLAND, Neb., Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amur Equipment Finance, Inc. (AmurEF) is honored to announce that it has been awarded the 2019 Silver Award of Distinction from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) in this year’s Greater Nebraska BBB Integrity Awards competition. This award recognizes AmurEF’s focus on ethical business practices with customers, employees and the wider community. AmurEF was selected for this award by an independent panel of judges consisting of Omaha, NE business leaders and members of the academic community.



“Integrity is paramount in the ongoing success of our company,” said Mostafiz ShahMohammed, AmurEF’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “It is one of our core values, and we believe integrity is essential in all interactions, both internally and externally. We strive to demonstrate integrity in everything we do, in the way we treat others, and in our involvement in our community, so receiving this recognition is truly an honor.”

“Organizations presented with BBB’s Silver Award of Distinction have demonstrated that ethics and integrity are core values of their organization,” stated Jim Hegarty, president and CEO of the BBB serving Nebraska, South Dakota, the Kansas Plains and Southwest Iowa. “These award recipients realize that dealing fairly and honestly with their stakeholders is central to profitability and growth.”

Sixteen employees from AmurEF attended the 21st Annual Integrity Award Luncheon. AmurEF’s Kelsey Musich, Wendy Vasquez and Seth Yount accepted the award on behalf of the company and all its employees. AmurEF has maintained an A+ Business Rating with the Better Business Bureau for over 20 years.

About Amur Equipment Finance, Inc.

Amur Equipment Finance is a Top Five nationally ranked independent commercial equipment finance provider and a certified Great Place to Work®, dedicated to ensuring that its customers and employees around the nation are equipped to grow and succeed. AmurEF offers customized capital financing programs that draw on its uniquely expansive expertise in the world’s most essential industries – from transportation and technology to manufacturing and medicine – to support its network of over 15,000 vendors and other partners.

For more information, visit amuref.com .

