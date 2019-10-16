Calgary Economic Development announces Joe Lougheed as Chair of Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- Calgary, AB, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calgary Economic Development is pleased to announce the appointment of eight new members of its Board of Directors today; including Calgary lawyer Joe Lougheed, to the position of Chair of the Board of Directors.

“I am always inspired by the tremendous passion for Calgary from all our Board members. The addition of Joe Lougheed as Chair and the new Directors, will give us more insight and enthusiasm to achieve our vision for Calgary in the New Economy,” said Mary Moran, President and Chief Executive Officer for Calgary Economic Development. “The strong connections among our Board to all orders of governments, and our business community, will support our mandate to be a conduit, connector and catalyst for prosperity for all Calgarians.”

The announcement of the changes to Calgary Economic Development’s Board of Directors was made today at Economic Outlook 2020.

The other Directors appointed to three-year terms on the volunteer Board are:

David Duckworth; City Manager, City of Calgary.

Charles Duncan; Executive Vice-President and Chief Strategy Officer, WestJet Airlines.

Katherine Emberly; President, Business, Brand and Communications, Shaw Communications.

Christine Gillespie; Vice-President Transportation, Distribution & Logistics, Nutrien.

Robert Hayes; Head of Corporate Finance & Commercial Banking Ontario and Western Canada, National Bank of Canada

John Osler; QC, Partner, McCarthy Tetrault

Andrea Whyte; Partner, Osler

“I was delighted to have the opportunity to serve my city as Board Chair for Calgary Economic Development. I believe Calgary in the New Economy is the strategy to build on our strengths, transform our already innovative industries with new technology and create a prosperous future,” said Lougheed “I believe we are headed in the right direction and I am looking forward to supporting the organization and the community to achieve the best for Calgary. Working together is the only way we can achieve our goals.”

Lougheed is a Partner in the Calgary office of the international law firm Dentons, where he has practiced since 1991. His focus is corporate law, private equity and corporate governance. Lougheed is an active community volunteer and is dedicated to serving his city.

Among his numerous volunteer roles, he is a past Chair and Director of the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT), a past Chair & Director of the Calgary Chamber and a former Director of United Way of Calgary and Area. In addition to his role as Board Chair at Calgary Economic Development, Lougheed serves as Honorary Consul for Sweden in Calgary & Southern Alberta.

Steve Allan, who has been Board Chair for Calgary Economic Development since 2014, assumes the position of Past Chair until his term concludes next Spring.

For a complete list of Calgary Economic Development’s Board of Directors, see our website.

Two new Directors for the Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund were also introduced at Economic Outlook 2020; Mark Blackwell, a partner at Builders VC; and Nancy Laird, a corporate director in the energy and tech sectors

For a complete list of OCIF’s Board of Directors, see our website.

About Calgary Economic Development

Calgary Economic Development is an opportunity-maker, helping to spark and fuel Calgary’s growth. Our job is to connect people with resources that can help them grow their careers or businesses, thrive in new locations or markets, and feel at home in our community. We offer a wealth of information to help everyone succeed and we tirelessly promote Calgary, in Canada and around the world. We’re exhilarated about our role in shaping and sharing Calgary’s story and we’re proud to be part of the energy. For more information, please visit calgaryeconomicdevelopment.com and follow us on Twitter @calgaryeconomic.

