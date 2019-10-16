Dr. Muhammed Niaz Explains How Even Small Amounts of Activity Each Day Vastly Improves Health

NEWARK, DE, USA, October 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- As a health specialist, Dr. Muhammed Niaz regularly looks for shortcuts that he can suggest to his patients to keep up their health between visits. He believes one of the easiest and most impactful lifestyle changes people can implement is to spend a small amount of time each day being active. Dr. Muhammed Niaz is a healthcare provider in Delaware that has gained a reputation for attentive care and long-lasting health results. In addition to diagnosing and helping to correct health complications, he frequently shares ways that patients can take control of their health inbetween doctor visits.One of his easiest and most impactful recommendations is for his patients to exercise each day as it can improve many aspects of their overall well-being such as sleep, mood, and energy. Dr. Muhammed Niaz says that in doing so, patients can avoid many of the most risky health conditions such as diabetes and heart disease.“Jogging, biking, and other forms of physical activity scare people away because they are deemed too high-intensity, but patients don’t have to run marathons to improve their health,” says Dr. Muhammed Niaz. “A twenty-minute walk a day around the neighborhood or a game of basketball a few times a week is more than enough to start reaping health benefits. I think if more people understood this, they would be less intimidated to form new physical activity habits.”By increasing the heart rate through activity each day, patients are able to reduce the risk of cancer and cardiovascular disease and improve their overall mood. Exercise triggers a few functions in the body, such as the releasing of endorphins, which can help people fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer, and generally feel better on waking. This will likely improve patients’ mood and decrease the effects of anxiety or fatigue during the day. Dr. Muhammed Niaz tells how even a small increase in heart rate can aid the body in removing excess fat. Besides losing weight and feeling better, an exercise habit can help patients fight off a number of associated diseases and illnesses. Casual exercise like swimming, walking, and bicycling will also help them significantly lower their blood pressure and ease any strain on the heart, helping to prevent heart disease in the process.“There are few things I can suggest as a healthcare professional that can revolutionizemy patients’ health like daily physical activity can,” says Dr. Muhammed Niaz. “It can improve so many areas of their health and it doesn’t require anything more strenuous than a walk around the neighborhood each day.”In addition to improved sleep, weight-loss, mood, and cardiovascular health, regular activity can also help develop stronger bones, muscles, and joints, and ultimately lower the risk ofdeveloping osteoporosis so people can go on living their healthiest lives.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.