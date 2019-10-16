Pennyrile Technologies Offers a Unique Method for Providing Small Businesses with Managed IT Support

Pennyrile Technologies

Kentucky-based managed IT provider expands upon its four-step process for assisting small business with information technology.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- These days, even the smallest companies rely on data for success. Things like network security and even data redundancy play a big role in growth, but many small businesses lack the expertise (and in some cases, the capital) to put together a complete IT department.

This is where Pennyrile Technologies excels. The company, which is based in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, provides local small and medium businesses with managed IT support following a unique four-step process.

Step 1 – Proposal

The first part of Pennyrile Technologies’ process involves setting up an initial interview with prospective clients to determine their IT needs. During this interview, the experts will gather information about your company and determine the best services to suit your unique needs.

Step 2 – Agreements

After the initial interview, Pennyrile Technologies puts together a transparent service proposal that suits the needs determined in the first step. This proposal also includes a cost estimate for the precise services – including hardware and software – that they will provide to you.

Step 3 – Development

After you review and approve the agreement, Pennyrile Technologies will then secure the software, hardware, and expertise you need. The development phase of the process includes implementation and deployment, and it may even include updates to any solutions that already exist.

Step 4 – Support

The fourth step is where Pennyrile Technologies sets itself apart from its competitors. After implementing your IT solution as lined out in the agreement, the experts will remotely document, monitor, and maintain your systems automatically – all behind the scenes. If an issue arises, they will resolve it to ensure your business continues to grow and thrive.

Pennyrile Technologies’ managed IT support includes numerous services customized to your needs. These include round-the-clock monitoring, proactive maintenance, application management, access to their expert helpdesk, asset management, antivirus protection, antispam protection, integrated security, backups and archiving, vendor management, consulting, network support, and so much more. No other Midwestern company is better equipped to help local small businesses with information technology.

To learn more about Pennyrile Technologies and how they can help your business better manage its network and data, feel free to visit the company’s website or send an email to info@pennyriletech.com. You can also give them a call at (270)632-0900. Pennyrile Technologies will even provide your business with a completely free network assessment and introductory consultation, so contact them today.

About Pennyrile Technologies: Pennyrile Technologies is a managed IT support provider headquartered in Hopkinsville, Kentucky and serving the surrounding local area. They provide small to medium businesses with a wide variety of network and data-related services designed to facilitate growth in today’s data-driven economy. These include not only managed IT support, but also IT projects and consulting, backup and disaster recovery, email security, VoIP, and much more. The experts at Pennyrile Technology lend their years of IT experience to you to manage your technology so that you can focus your time on what matters most – managing your business. For more information please visit https://www.pennyriletechnologies.com.





