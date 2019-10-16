Synup Accelerates Expansion with New Executives Margie Barclay and Brett Wagner

Barclay and Wagner Will Focus on Enterprise Growth and Client Success in Key Roles for Leading Intent Marketing Cloud

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synup (/sign-up/), the Intent Marketing Cloud powering customer acquisition, advocacy and loyalty for global brands and their business locations, announced today two key executive hires - Margie Barclay and Brett Wagner - that will accelerate the company’s growth in 2020 and beyond. Barclay joins Synup as SVP of client services and Wagner joins as VP of enterprise sales.

“Margie and Brett are joining Synup at a key time in our expansion,” said Ashwin Ramesh, CEO and founder of Synup. “We've grown 300% in the last year alone, and with our sights set on the expansion of our enterprise business, that momentum shows no signs of slowing. Margie and Brett are both incredible hires that demonstrate just how focused we are on building a world-class team that will ensure our brand clients around the world succeed with Synup.”

A 22-year veteran of the technology space, Margie Barclay served as VP of sales and customer experience at Contently before joining Synup. She also served in senior leadership roles at TapClicks, YP.com and Advance Publications.

“The future of marketing is going to be about giving customers the right information at the right time, based on purchase intent. That’s why I’m so excited to be joining Synup,” Barclay said. “Consumer behavior is changing rapidly, and the Synup Intent Marketing Cloud is in the perfect position to drive outcomes that truly help our customers’ bottom lines.”

Brett Wagner joins Synup after serving as general manager, APAC, for Movable Ink, where he helped drive sales that made that company one of the fastest-growing software companies in North America. Wagner has also overseen rapid growth at LiveIntent and Bomoda, where he held leadership roles in sales and revenue.

“When scaling a company, I’ve always put the customer at the center of my efforts. That’s the true key to client retention and growth, and that’s why I’m excited to be joining a like-minded organization like Synup,” Wagner said. “The company’s expansion plans are ambitious, and they’re mapped out in a way that will not only expand the company’s customer base, but also make existing customers happier than ever.”

About Synup

Synup, the leading Intent Marketing Cloud, transforms a brand’s ability to deliver relevant and trustworthy business content across all locations, devices, and digital media channels. Brands can now analyze and optimize how consumers engage with their businesses - from reviews to chatbots, videos to voice search, menus to product recommendations - with an easy-to-use SaaS platform. Synup clients can adapt their local business content and information - on the fly - to match consumer buying behavior. This increases local brand awareness, customer acquisition and loyalty.

Today, thousands of companies use Synup to drive better business results. Synup is headquartered in New York City with operations in APAC, EMEA, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the UK. Learn more at www.synup.com .

Press Contact:

Brett House, SVP Growth

brett.house@synup.com



