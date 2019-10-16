Hotel Effie Sandestin Topping Out Ceremony Marks Construction Milestone

/EIN News/ -- Miramar Beach, FL, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Click here for event imagery and other media downloads

On Friday, October 11, 2019, Sandestin Investments, LLC celebrated the topping out of its exquisite family-owned hotel. Hotel Effie Sandestin located at 1 Grand Sandestin Boulevard; Miramar Beach, FL 32550 is set for completion Summer 2020.

A “topping out” is a traditional ceremony marking the completion of a structure to its highest point. This milestone was recently achieved by project contractor, Batson-Cook. Batson-Cook builds a wide range of commercial projects for multi-family residential, office and private development clients throughout the Southeast.

During Hotel Effie’s topping out celebration, guests enjoyed a beautiful display of hors d’oeuvres and refreshments courtesy of Sandestin’s banquet services team, in addition to panoramic views of beach to bay waterways and all the Sandestin landscapes between. From the 9th floor of the project, Tom Becnel, Chairman, Sandestin Investments and Sara Becnel, Vice President of Development for Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort, educated and delighted attendees with details regarding the inspiration for the development and unique features to expect upon completion. The event commenced with a stunning sunset over Choctawhatchee Bay.

The 250 luxurious guestrooms include spacious suites with bay and golf course views, convenience features, hand-selected décor, in addition to balcony units, accessible rooms and a presidential suite. Hotel Effie will offer a delectable three-meal restaurant, in-room dining, coffee bar, lobby bar and rooftop bar. Guests will enjoy a luxury spa, state-of-the-art fitness center, the only rooftop pool and bar on Florida’s Emerald Coast and 20,000 sq. ft. of meeting space.

Hotel Effie was thoughtfully designed and created to welcome all guests of Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort to a new hotel experience that exemplifies genuine southern hospitality and exceptional service. Highgate, a premier real estate investment and hospitality management company whose growing portfolio includes more than 100 properties worldwide, will manage Hotel Effie. Additionally, Celebrity Chef Hugh Acheson, a James Beard award winner who has competed on “Top Chef Masters” and served as a judge on “Top Chef,” is curating the food and beverage outlets throughout the hotel.

“With the final concrete pour behind us and the building now ‘topped out’, we turn our focus toward the interiors,” stated Sara Becnel. “This marks yet another milestone in bringing a new standard of modern luxury to the resort and we look forward to sharing this elevated hotel experience with guests of Sandestin.”

ABOUT HOTEL EFFIE SANDESTIN

Hotel Effie, situated on Florida’s Emerald Coast, features 250 guest rooms with multiple room types, a delectable three-meal restaurant by celebrity Chef Hugh Acheson, craft cocktail lobby bar, in-room dining, luxury spa, state-of-the-art fitness center, the only rooftop pool on Florida’s Emerald Coast and 20,000 sq. ft. of meeting space, including a 13,000-sq ft. ballroom. Within the community, travelers have access to Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort amenities. Sandestin was named the #1 Resort on Florida’s Emerald Coast and offers more than seven miles of pristine beaches and bayfront, four championship golf courses, 15 world-class tennis courts, 123-slip marina, fitness center, spa and an additional 65,000 sq. ft. of meeting space. Additionally, The Village of Baytowne Wharf, a charming pedestrian village with events, shopping, dining and nightlife, is located within minutes of Hotel Effie. With an abundance of amenities, activities and entertainment just a short walk or bike ride away, travelers will be tempted to leave their cars in park. For more information visit HotelEffie.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

ABOUT HIGHGATE Highgate is a premier hospitality investment and management company widely recognized as an innovator in the industry. Highgate is the dominant player in U.S. gateway markets including New York, Boston, Miami, San Francisco and Honolulu. Highgate also has an expanding presence in key European markets through properties in London, Paris, Barcelona, Vienna and Prague. The company provides expert guidance through all stages of the hospitality property cycle, from planning and development through recapitalization or disposition. Highgate also has a proven record of developing bespoke hotel brands and utilizes industry leading proprietary revenue management tools that identify and predict evolving market dynamics to drive outperformance and maximize asset value. With an executive team consisting of some of the industry’s most experienced hotel management leaders, the company is a trusted partner for top ownership groups and major hotel brands. Highgate maintains corporate offices in New York, London, Dallas, Los Angeles and Seattle.

