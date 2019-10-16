$54Bn+ Fleet Management Software Market Forecast Report, 2019-2027

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fleet Management Software Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts By Solutions; End-User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global fleet management software market accounted for US$ 15.81 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.9% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 54.05 Bn by 2027.



The operational tempo of the global commercial aviation sector continues to soar in recent years. With the increasing digitalization of cloud technology, the fleet management software market is expected to grow at an impressive rate during the forecast period. For efficient fleet management, fleet operators necessitate flexibility with data storage, data exchange, and information tracking, and cloud technology eradicates the load of manual fleet process, frees up resources and enhances ROI.

With the preamble of big data analytics solutions, fleet management software is swiftly evolving. Big data analytics enhances driver safety and behavior. Predictive analytics, a branch of big data analytics help fleet operators to proactively manage company fleets in the highly competitive automobile fleet industry. Fleet management businesses that spend in cloud computing and big data analytics solutions would continue to remain strong in the fleet management software market as these technologies offer numerous benefits.



Due to the swift growth of the automobile industry, it is crucial for the fleet owners to fortify its core competency by adopting technologies such as cloud and big data analytics, which would generate a greater return on their investments.

The current economy is driven by tough competition to acquire the major market proportion, which has forced fleet owners to convert their existing fleet networks into smart by leveraging the power of cloud computing, big data analytics, connectivity, and security. In addition to the benefits of fleet management software, this digitalization revolution presents a massive opportunity for businesses to transform their business models and existing processes in order to increase operational efficiency and revenue.

End-to-end business process optimization, operational efficiency, reduction of the cast, and human errors are some of the major drivers for cloud computing and big data analytics in any industry, including the fleet industry. This paradigm shift from manual to digital technologies in the fleet management software market is anticipated to drive the growth of the fleet management software market in the near future.



The market for Fleet Management Software is segmented on the basis of solution and end-user. Based on the solution, the fleet management software market is segmented into operation management, asset management, driver management, vehicle maintenance & leasing, driver information system, and others.

On the basis of end-user, the fleet management software market is segmented into manufacturing, government, transportation and logistics, energy and utilities, retail, construction, and others.

Geographically, the market is fragmented into five regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.



The well-established market players operating in the fleet management software market are GPS Insight, NexTraq, LLC, Verizon Connect, ARI Fleet Management Company, and Trimble, Inc., Geotab Inc., Omnitracs, LLC, Teletrac Navman US Ltd., Wheels, Inc., and Element Fleet Management Corp.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global Fleet Management Software Market - By Solution

1.3.2 Global Fleet Management Software Market - By End-user

1.3.3 Global Fleet Management Software Market - By Geography



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Fleet Management Software- Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East & Africa PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South America PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis



5. Fleet Management Software Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Adoption of Wireless Technologies to Boost Global Fleet Management Software Market

5.1.2 Growing Adoption of Cloud Computing and Big Data Analytics Solutions is Driving Market Demand

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 International Privacy Regulations and Compliance Requirements

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Mobility as a Service (MaaS) is Expected to Boom in the Coming Years

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Telematics Technology - A Fast Growing Trend among Fleet Operators

5.4.2 Growing Adoption of Security Solutions such as Cybersecurity in Global Fleet Management Ecosystem

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Fleet Management Software Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Fleet Management Software Market Overview

6.2 Global Fleet Management Software Market Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning - Top Five Players



7. Fleet Management Software Market - By Solution

7.1 Overview

7.2 Fleet Management Software Market Breakdown, by Solution, 2018 & 2027

7.3 Operation Management

7.4 Asset Management

7.5 Driver Management

7.6 Vehicle Maintenance & Leasing

7.7 Driver Information System

7.8 Others



8. Fleet Management Software Market - By End-user

8.1 Overview

8.2 Fleet Management Software Market Breakdown, By End-user, 2018 & 2027

8.3 Manufacturing

8.4 Government

8.5 Transportation and Logistics

8.6 Energy and Utility

8.7 Retail

8.8 Construction

8.9 Others



9. Fleet Management Software Market - Geographical Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 North America Fleet Management Software Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027

9.3 Europe Fleet Management Software Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.4 APAC Fleet Management Software Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027

9.5 Middle East and Africa Fleet Management Software Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027

9.6 South America Fleet Management Software Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027



10. Industry Landscape

10.1 Market Initiatives

10.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

10.3 New Developments



11. Company Profiles

11.1 ARI Fleet Management Company

11.2 Element Fleet Management Corp.

11.3 Geotab Inc.

11.4 GPS Insight

11.5 NexTraq LLC

11.6 Omnitracs LLC

11.7 Teletrac Navman U.S. Ltd.

11.8 Trimble Inc.

11.9 Verizon Connect

11.10 Wheels Inc.



