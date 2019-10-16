2019 Biologics Recalls

October 3, 2019 Important Drug Information - Humate-P [Antihemophilic Factor/von Willebrand Factor Complex (Human)] Lots of All Fill Sizes (600, 1200, 2400 IUs) distributed by CSL Behring since February 2019 CSL Behring LLC is alerting customers to a misalignment in the printing of the data on the folding box of Humate-P® [Antihemophilic Factor/von Willebrand Factor Complex (Human)] that might lead to confusion of the user. CSL Behring LLC Marburg, Germany

July 19, 2019 Drug Recall: Kogenate FS antihemophilic factor (recombinant) 2000 IU Lot Number 27118RK 27119CG Bayer is voluntarily recalling two lots of Kogenate® FS antihemophilic factor (recombinant) 2000 IU vials in the United States to the patient level. Some vials from these two lots that were labeled as Kogenate FS actually contain the FVlll hemophilia A treatment, Jivi® antihemophilic factor (recombinant) PEGylated-aucl 3000 IU. Bayer HealthCare LLC Berkeley, California



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.