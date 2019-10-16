Leveraging Artificial Intelligence for Materials Design and Production

Artificial intelligence (AI)- and machine learning (ML)-based technologies are being leveraged for materials research and are replacing experimental and simulation-based research approaches. The need to accelerate materials discovery and the desired accuracy in the properties of materials is driving researchers to seek more granular insights from their experimentations.

The development of new materials is a growing field and challenges such as database availability and practical viability of theoretically designed materials are still to be addressed. Multiple research studies from research institutes and companies have developed techniques to use AI-based techniques for the discovery of new molecules that can address existing challenges in development of new materials and for aiding the their mass production.



In brief, this research service covers the following points:

Digitization in the Materials Industry

Market Leaders Embracing Digitization

AI Impacting Materials Research & Production

Using AI to Solve Address Fundamental Problems in OLEDs and Polymers



