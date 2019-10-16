Global Manufacturing Execution System Market Analysis & Forecast, 2018-2019 & 2027

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Manufacturing Execution System Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Component; Deployment; Industry Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global manufacturing execution system market was valued at US$ 10.08 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 32.93 Bn by 2027 with a CAGR growth rate of 14.3% in the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.



In the quest for differentiation and improved productivity, the manufacturing sector has begun to significantly invest in the automation of the plant floor, since the past few years. The investment is particularly concerning the procurement of hardware as well as software for supporting and implementing sensors, actuators, programmable logic controllers (PLCs), and supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA); and modernizing the machinery as well as the supervisory systems.



The information disparity among the areas of the company management could be resolved, and numerous difficulties can be evaded with the next-gen Information Technologies (IT), particularly Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems.



In this situation, perhaps the utmost feature is associated to the lack of a vital link between the IT systems implemented by the enterprise, such as an ERP, whose deficiency is evident amongst the automated processes with the other areas, ranging from the purchasing area, production management, as well the human resources and the financial areas. manufacturing execution system is implemented to eradicate the issue of the lack of communication between the productive area and the ERP systems.



The manufacturing execution system market is expected to witness growth as these systems offer the necessary links to enhance applicable relationships, and boost the manufacturing competitiveness.



The manufacturing execution system market is segmented on component, deployment, and industry type.



Based on the component, the manufacturing execution system market is bifurcated into software and services.



Based on deployment, the manufacturing execution system market is segmented into the cloud and on-premise. Cloud-based deployment contributed a substantial share in the global manufacturing execution system market. Several organizations are leveraging cloud services, which is creating a demand for manufacturing execution system across businesses. If a company has decided to shift from on-premise to cloud, they might face several challenges such as security threats. Hence, it's important to build a solution that maintains proper security and document cautiously.



Furthermore, the cloud has a greater demand to connect with more clients, customers, partners, and other businesses across the locations with minimum effort. Also, cloud-based deployment is expected to witness high CAGR in the manufacturing execution system market.



Further, the consequence faced by the companies using an on-premise deployment type is high costs related to installation, management, up-gradation, and maintenance of complete solutions require to run better than the cloud computing environment. The on-premise structure needs software licenses, integration capabilities, and IT technicians to support, manage, and operate the complexities issues which may arise during the access of software.



Some of the key players in the manufacturing execution system market include ABB Ltd., Dassault Systemes SE, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Company, Honeywell International Inc., Rockwell Automation, Inc., SAP SE, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Werum IT Solutions GmbH (Korber), among others.



With the increasing global competition for manufacturing products due to uncertain or shorter life cycles demand, enterprises are adopting advanced technologies to serve customers seeking low costs, fast delivery, and greater customization. The know-how to rapidly and efficiently respond in an attempt to satisfy the requirements of customers has become an aspect of providing a competitive edge to several companies.



Reasons to Buy

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the manufacturing execution system market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Manufacturing Execution System Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Ecosystem Analysis

4.3 PEST Analysis

4.3.1 North America PEST Analysis

4.3.2 Europe PEST Analysis

4.3.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis

4.3.4 Middle East & Africa PEST Analysis

4.3.5 South America PEST Analysis



5. Manufacturing Execution System Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Growing implementation and usage of technology and automation in the manufacturing sector

5.1.2 Stringent regulatory compliances and growing need for its adherence

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 High upfront costs involved in implementation and up gradation

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 High degree of integration with other solutions

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Integration of AI and other advanced technologies

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Manufacturing Execution System Market - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Global Manufacturing Execution System Market Overview

6.2 Global Manufacturing Execution System Market Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning- Top Five Players



7. Manufacturing Execution System Market Analysis - By Component

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Manufacturing Execution System Market Breakdown, By Component, 2018 & 2027

7.3 Software

7.4 Services



8. Manufacturing Execution System Market Analysis - By Deployment

8.1 Overview

8.2 Manufacturing Execution System Market Breakdown, By Deployment, 2018 & 2027

8.3 Cloud

8.4 On-Premise



9. Manufacturing Execution System Market Analysis - By Industry Type

9.1 Overview

9.2 Manufacturing Execution System Market Breakdown, By Industry Type, 2018 & 2027



10. Global Manufacturing Execution System Market - Geographic Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 North America Manufacturing Execution System Market Revenue and Forecast To 2027

10.3 Europe Manufacturing Execution System Market Revenue and Forecast To 2027

10.4 APAC Manufacturing Execution System Market Revenue and Forecast To 2027

10.5 Middle East & Africa (MEA) Manufacturing Execution System Market Revenue and Forecast To 2027

10.6 SAM Manufacturing Execution System Market Revenue and Forecast To 2027



11. Manufacturing Execution System Market - Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Initiative

11.3 New Product Development

11.4 Merger and Acquisition



12. Manufacturing Execution System Market - Company Profiles

12.1 ABB Ltd.

12.2 Dassault Systemes

12.3 Emerson Electric Co.

12.4 General Electric Company

12.5 Honeywell International Inc.

12.6 Rockwell Automation Inc.

12.7 SAP SE

12.8 Schneider Electric SE

12.9 Siemens AG

12.10 Werum IT Solutions GmbH



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q6umi4

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.