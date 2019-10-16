Sensors for Homeland Security: Global Opportunity Assessment

Sensors have the potential to transform any industry owing to the various benefits associated with them. Traditionally, different types of sensors have been deployed for homeland security, which are however undergoing advancements to develop newer technologies such as electronic noses (e-noses) and electronic tongues (e-tongues), which have the capability to provide safety in times of bio warfare and for the detection of hazardous substances without human interference.

Acoustic sensors, nanosensors, and CBRNe (chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, explosive) sensors are key technologies experiencing adoption in a wide range of applications including industrial applications, deployment in critical infrastructure, gas sensing, air sampling, bio warfare, military applications, detection of submarines, as well as finding greater opportunities for deployment on the battlefield for target detection. The increasing number of terrorist threats predominantly drives the adoption of sensors for homeland security.



An ideal sensor-integrated system can ensure that the military or first responders can receive utmost protection in the near future as more advancements are made in sensor technologies. Over time, there is also the possibility of deploying quantum sensors that can achieve enhanced detection by cooling, trapping, and then measuring atoms or ions, along with highly advanced and secure software technologies that can completely ensure systems secure from hackers for the future of military.



Key questions addressed in the innovation report:

What is the technology landscape of sensors for homeland security?

What is the global adoption scenario and what are the initiatives globally that drive the adoption of sensor technologies for homeland security?

What are the key focus areas of technology development?

Who are the key stakeholders influencing technology development and adoption?

What are the recent technology initiatives?

What is the technology roadmap for sensors in homeland security and what are future growth opportunities?



