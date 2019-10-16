People-Focused Real Estate Company Pays $460 Million in Bonuses

/EIN News/ -- Mississauga, ON, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “People want to be part of something better. They want to feel like they belong, they’re being heard and that their individuality is honored; that they have the opportunity to contribute and to earn a living which will not only finance their lifestyle today and tomorrow but also their dreams,” said Tami Bonnell, CEO, EXIT Realty Corp. International following the company’s announcement today that it has topped $460 million paid to-date in single-level residual bonuses to its real estate professionals across the U.S. and Canada.

EXIT Realty Corp. International’s business model, known as the EXIT Formula, is unique in the real estate industry. “The EXIT Formula provides the opportunity for financial security now and when agents want to retire or take a break from selling real estate, and even leave a legacy” says Bonnell. “A spirit of mentorship is fostered because agents have to be invited to join our company by one of our Associates, resulting in a culture unparalleled in our industry.”

The company’s 18-member executive team leads with more than 460 combined years of real estate experience and has served the company, on average, for more than 15 years. “Being a privately-held, stable company empowers us to turn on a dime,” said Bonnell. “We don’t answer to venture capitalists or shareholders. Our Head Office personnel, Regional Leaders, Broker/Owners, Sales Representatives, their staff and the consumers they serve are our stakeholders and we answer to them. Real estate is a people business, first and foremost. We don’t do what everyone else does. We do what works.”

About EXIT Realty: EXIT Realty Corp. International was founded in Toronto in 1996 and today the EXIT family of hundreds of independently owned and operated brokerages home to thousands of real estate professionals spans the U.S. and Canada. The company’s 2019 Annual Convention will take place October 22-25 in Nashville, Tennessee. For more information, please visit www.exitrealty.com.





Susan Harrison Senior Vice President EXIT Realty Corp. International Phone: (888) 668-3948 E-Mail: sharrison@exitrealty.com



