Mspark Announces Increased Frequency in Pennsylvania Markets

/EIN News/ -- HELENA, Ala. , Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mspark, a leading national shared mail company, has announced it is increasing mailing frequency in two Pennsylvania markets from once a month to weekly. The Allentown and Easton, Pennsylvania markets will begin mailing weekly on October 17, 2019.



Mspark’s new weekly frequency means that starting in October, businesses will have opportunities to reach approximately 243,000 residential households on a weekly basis in the Allentown and Easton areas.

The addition of the weekly mail dates is part of Mspark’s commitment to helping clients grow their businesses. It is also a new opportunity for local retailers to develop deeper connections with their consumers by mailing more often.

“We are always looking for ways to better serve our clients,” Steve Mitzel, Chief Executive Officer of Mspark, commented. “The addition of these weekly mail dates is another example of our commitment to our customers’ demands for highly responsive media options, like shared mail. Research tells us that Americans living outside of metropolitan areas are 14% more influenced by direct mail than any kind of social media advertising.1 By incorporating this high-response medium into their marketing mix, businesses will be better positioned to connect with residential households – and our new mailing frequency options will serve to enhance campaign effectiveness.”

1Source: Prosper Insights & Analytics, January 2019

About Mspark

Mspark, a privately held, national media distribution company, has partnered with clients to deliver reliable advertising solutions since 1988. The Company's business success stems from a simple premise-to provide measurable results and a solid return on the customer's marketing investment. Mspark reaches over 27.5 million U.S. households in 31 states and 620+ markets each month, and its household penetration in the markets it serves is unsurpassed by competitors. The Mspark portfolio of more than 3,000 clients includes consumer packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, restaurants and service providers across the United States. For additional information, visit mspark.com.

