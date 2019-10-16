Cumulus Networks Extends Data Center Innovation to Modernize Campus Networks

Cumulus Networks and Dell EMC extend joint benefits of open networking to campus networks and enable a single network OS across data center and campus environments

/EIN News/ -- MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Networks , the leaders in building open, modern and scalable networks today announced availability of Cumulus Linux and NetQ for enterprises looking to extend the benefits of open and disaggregated networking from their data centers to their campus networks using a single fabric. Inspired by their peers leveraging open networking in the data center, enterprises are now seeking to leverage automation, DevOps practices including Infrastructure-as-Code (IaC), deeper network visibility and standards-based infrastructure with a two-tier leaf-spine architecture within their campus environments. By modernizing the campus network, Cumulus Networks provides a single fabric to remove complexity, simplify operations and improve reliability and performance.



Campus networks have traditionally been hindered by complexity, legacy architectures and a myriad of unnecessary features. Together, Cumulus Networks and Dell EMC will be able to simplify campus network architectures by offering a uniform operating model that streamlines operations through automation and orchestration, reduces operational expenses by minimizing time to troubleshoot, and eliminates costly support renewals from legacy vendors.

“Our 1,800 enterprise customers have made it clear that they want the ability to use the same tools for automation, orchestration and management for their Cumulus Networks data centers and extend the benefits to their campus networks. This opens the door to a simplified network that is open, feature-rich, flexible and resilient,” said Partho Mishra, President and Chief Product Officer at Cumulus Networks.

Building on the features and benefits that make Cumulus Linux and NetQ so appealing to data centers, today Cumulus is announcing an extension into campus networks including several critical features available today:

802.1x for authentication and security

Automation

Power over Ethernet (PoE)

1G and MultiGig campus switches

Voice VLAN

L2/L3 switching

MLAG

EVPN/VXLAN

“As a biodiversity institute, our IT department needs to support a large range of business processes, so it's vital to choose a network solution that is as simple and flexible as possible.

With Cumulus, we've taken a DevOps approach in deploying and managing our own network,” said David Heijkamp, Head of IT, Naturalis. “Cumulus allows us to apply the monitoring and automation tools we're familiar with in our data center to the campus network. We introduced Cumulus at the same time as we were building a new museum. We had to deploy the network in a very short space of time, and Cumulus was critical to the success of this. We simply pushed the known working code to the switches, had coffee, and 20 minutes later it was done!

Cumulus Linux has brought a positive change to our IT department and makes our work with our campus network much easier."

“To keep pace with a multi-cloud world, the entire spectrum of IT infrastructure — from edge to core to cloud — is moving to open, automated, software-defined solutions,” said Drew Schulke, VP Product Management, Dell EMC Networking. “Cumulus Linux, on top of Dell EMC PowerSwitch hardware solutions, gives our joint customers new options when it comes to building modern, scalable, flexible and efficient campus network fabrics.”

To join Cumulus Networks’ live webinar entitled, “Extending data center innovation to campus networks" on Tuesday, October 29th at 10am Pacific, please register here .

For more information visit:

About Cumulus Networks

Cumulus Networks provides networking software to design, run, and operate modern data centers and campus environments that are simple, open, agile, resilient, and scalable. Cumulus Linux is the only open networking software that allows you to affordably build and efficiently operate your network like the world’s largest data center and campus operators, unlocking vertical network stacks. Combined with Cumulus NetQ, a highly scalable, network operations tool set, organizations can accelerate the deployment of open networks and reduce the mean-time to resolution. Cumulus Networks has more than 1,800 customers globally and has received venture funding from Andreessen Horowitz, Battery Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Telstra Ventures, Peter Wagner, four of the original VMware founders, among others. For more information, please visit www.cumulusnetworks.com.

CUMULUS, the Cumulus Logo, CUMULUS NETWORKS, and the Rocket Turtle Logo (the “Marks”) are trademarks and service marks of Cumulus Networks, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries. You are not permitted to use the Marks without the prior written consent of Cumulus Networks.

Media Contact Highwire PR for Cumulus cumulus@highwirepr.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.