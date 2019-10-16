Paysafe launches Mobile Pay in US

Launch of Paysafe’s new mobile point of sale solution in the US market follows strong trial period

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global payments provider Paysafe Group (Paysafe) today announced the US launch of Mobile Pay, its new cutting-edge mobile point of sale (mPOS). Featuring apps developed with Apriva, a leading omnichannel payments solutions company, and patented hardware from AnywhereCommerce, a mobile payments pioneer, Mobile Pay offers a highly flexible approach to mobile payments.



The solution was developed following strong interest from US small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in integrating mobile payment apps. Thirty percent of American card-present SMBs surveyed by Paysafe in September 2018 planned to add mobile apps by end-2020.

Responding to this market need, Paysafe ’s Mobile Pay, which was soft launched in Q3 2019 and has already been successfully adopted by close to 17,000 US SMBs, allows merchants to action a full suite of payment methods wherever they are and whenever they have a smart phone or tablet to hand.

Powered by iOS , Android , and Amazon apps developed with Apriva , the mPOS transforms everyday mobile devices into credit and debit card processing terminals by connecting them to an AnywhereCommerce -designed Walker BT card reader via Bluetooth (with a USB cable also available).

EMV chip- and MSR swipe-enabled, Mobile Pay’s lightweight and user-friendly card reader, which is powered by a battery with extended lifetime, enables merchants and customers to choose how cards are authorized, with keyed entry via the app also available. Traditional payment methods such as cash and checks are also supported as well as subscriptions and other recurring payments.

Larger and growing SMBs will be further empowered by Mobile Pay’s responsive dashboard with multi-merchant and user functionality, plus the ability to store detailed stock and product information in its cloud-based inventory. The dashboard features real-time reporting and analytics, allowing in-depth reports on inventory, transactions, sales taxes, and other payment metrics.

Mobile Pay also offers merchants’ customers the security of EMV and PCI DSS compliance as well as convenience. Among other functionality, the mPOS supports fully customizable mobile receipts (via email and SMS text message) as well as paper copies (via Bluetooth printers).

O.B. Rawls, President Payment Processing North America at Paysafe, said: “Smart phone and tablet usage in the US has never been higher, which is serving as a catalyst for the strong growth in mobile payments, especially in the SMB space. We’re therefore excited to unveil Mobile Pay, an mPOS solution that marks a true step forward in mobile payments through our partnerships with two ‘best in class’ technology companies, Apriva and AnywhereCommerce.”

About Paysafe Group

Paysafe Group (Paysafe) is a leading global provider of end-to-end payment solutions. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, card issuing and online cash solutions.

With over 20 years of online payment experience, an annualized transactional volume of over US $85 billion, and approximately 3,000 employees located in 12+ global locations, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 200 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world.

Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments. Visit us at www.paysafe.com

Follow Paysafe on Twitter / LinkedIn / stories.paysafe.com

About AnywhereCommerce Inc.

AnywhereCommerce, a privately held company, has sold millions of card readers in 15 countries. The company is the true pioneer in the mPOS market and sells products to many payment processors, ISVs, merchant acquirers and fintech companies. AnywhereCommerce has multiple patents, entitled "Apparatus and Method for Commercial Transactions Using a Communication Device", which were issued between 2012 and 2017 and cover the use for Magstripe Readers, EMV Chip Card Readers, Bluetooth contactless and Chip Readers.

About Apriva

Founded in 2003, Apriva is a technology company delivering an adaptive platform for secure mobile communications and omnichannel payments. Apriva’s mobile-first technologies meet the exacting security and reliability requirements of financial services providers, commercial enterprises, government entities, public service sectors, and independent sales organizations. Through our two operating groups, Apriva Payments and Apriva Mobile Security, the company offers fully-managed, end-to-end security solutions.



