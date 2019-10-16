Infinity Fresh Kitchen Opens in Rhode Island

Retail Business Services Subsidiary Now Providing Innovative, Fresh, Convenient Options for Northeast Grocery Shoppers

/EIN News/ -- NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I., Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retail Business Services , the services company of Ahold Delhaize USA, today announced that its new fresh foods processing facility, operated through a subsidiary Infinity Fresh Kitchen, is now open at 320 Commerce Park Rd. in North Kingstown, R.I. Production of fresh products at the facility is now underway, and includes items for area grocery stores like leaf, grain and pasta salads, sandwiches, wraps, and other items commonly found in deli or grab and go sections of supermarkets. The facility will also begin to produce cut fruit and cut vegetables in 2020.



“We’re proud to officially open our doors and begin production,” said Roger Wheeler, president of Retail Business Services. “This facility is an integral part of our business and will help us provide our grocery retail partners and their customers with innovative fresh, convenient items that surprise and delight. We’re also proud to now officially be part of the North Kingstown community. Our team has already been out volunteering at the Rhode Island Community Food Bank, and we look forward to continuing to engage.”

In addition to significant capacity for processing fresh food items, the facility will include a Culinary Innovation Center, which will continually test new, fresh, private brand food concepts. This portion of the facility will open in early 2020 and a public grand opening celebration will be held at that time.

Taylor Farms is serving as the strategic partner to manage the facility’s operations and workforce. As of Oct. 16, Taylor Farms has already hired about 250 employees to staff the facility.

“We’re pleased to work with Retail Business Services on this innovative facility and excited that it’s now up and running,” said Bruce Taylor, CEO of Taylor Farms. “We’ve got a great team in place for initial operations and look forward to creating a great place to work and being a partner in the community.”

Information about employment opportunities at the new facility is available on Taylor Farms’ careers page, www.taylorfarms.com/careers .

