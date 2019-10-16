New, Affordable Cloud Password Management Solution from Devolutions Arms SMBs with Strong Defense Against Data Theft

Password Hub Delivers Perfect Balance of Robust Security, Usability to Business Users and Control-Conscious IT Managers

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Large, blue-chip companies have long been targeted by cyber hackers and internal thieves looking to steal valuable information – but recent reports show that enterprises are not alone: small businesses are fast becoming hubs for data theft as well. In fact, the U.S. Small Business Administration has estimated that small businesses were the victims of 43% of all online security incidents in 2018. Seeking to arm small and midsized businesses (SMBs) in the fight against increasing security risks, Devolutions today announced the launch of Devolutions Password Hub , a new highly secure, flexible, easy-to-use, cloud-based password management solution for team environments.



Password Hub empowers organizations to simply and securely vault and manage business-user passwords and other sensitive information through a user-friendly web interface, which can be accessed via any browser. Ideal for IT managers seeking full administrative control of robust security, as well as non-technical business users seeking ease of use, Password Hub was tailor-made to reduce SMB vulnerabilities to data theft.

Necessity Is the Mother of Invention

Frustrated with the remote data access security solutions available to him as an IT consultant a decade ago, David Hervieux founded Devolutions to create original, better remedies. Over the years, Devolutions’ secure remote connection and access solutions have been embraced by more than 400,000 users across 140 countries – and today the company has expanded their offerings to include secure password management and privileged access management.

In addition to reducing the growing risks posed by insider threats and data breaches, Password Hub meets and exceeds the increasingly stringent audit and compliance requirements being imposed on small businesses. According to Hervieux, “Organizations must keep critical assets secure, control and monitor sensitive information and privileged access, and vault and manage business-user passwords – all while ensuring that employees are productive and efficient. Our new Password Hub delivers the best of both worlds: robust, enterprise-grade password management security and an intuitive, optimized user experience.”



Password Hub key features and benefits include:

Enterprise-Grade Security : Password Hub provides AES 256-bit encryption and data security best practices such as a comprehensive role-based access control system, private cloud-based infrastructure, and two-factor authentication (2FA).

: Password Hub provides AES 256-bit encryption and data security best practices such as a comprehensive role-based access control system, private cloud-based infrastructure, and two-factor authentication (2FA). Clean, Intuitive Interface for Non-Technical Business Users : Business users who previously would either not use security tools or take an inordinate time to launch them can now easily generate passwords, analyze passwords and automatically log into websites and applications (via the Devolutions Launcher companion tool).

: Business users who previously would either not use security tools or take an inordinate time to launch them can now easily generate passwords, analyze passwords and automatically log into websites and applications (via the Devolutions Launcher companion tool). Automated Mechanisms for Generating Records for Auditing and Compliance : Password Hub offers comprehensive logs and reports to monitor all privileged user activity, identify when users or roles have been modified, and capture all removed and deleted entries.

: Password Hub offers comprehensive logs and reports to monitor all privileged user activity, identify when users or roles have been modified, and capture all removed and deleted entries. Optimal Control and Flexibility Demanded by IT Professionals : IT/network administration leadership has total control to grant, change and restrict access. Administrators can also quickly and easily add, modify and remove users based on changing organizational needs and policies.

: IT/network administration leadership has total control to grant, change and restrict access. Administrators can also quickly and easily add, modify and remove users based on changing organizational needs and policies. Remote Connection Launching: Remote connections to servers, websites and applications can be launched directly from a web interface using Devolutions Launcher. No other password management solution on the market has this ability.

A Complete IT Security Toolbox

Added Hervieux, “Devolutions’ origins as a very small business grappling with data security issues led us to develop a special sensitivity and affinity for IT managers in the SMB space – as well as the non-technical users they serve. Our growth and success has depended upon our ability to create affordable solutions that put IT managers in the driver’s seat, while providing users with a smooth, comfortable ride.”

Devolutions delivers a suite of universal password and access management solutions that improve security, efficiency, productivity, and compliance across SMBs and enterprises. More information on Password Hub, including pricing and a 30-day trial offer (a free Devolutions Account is required), is available at password.devolutions.net .

To access an infographic that details the data breach vulnerabilities that SMBs face – and describes the features of Password Hub, click here .

About Devolutions

Established in 2010, Devolutions is a Canadian-based company located near Montreal, Quebec. With more than 400,000 users in over 140 countries, Devolutions is on a mission to develop innovative enterprise software that helps users cost-effectively, simply and effectively achieve their remote desktop management, password management, privileged access management, and cybersecurity goals. The company is also committed to providing exceptional technical support, ensuring an excellent user experience that exceeds expectations, and delivering high performance with superior quality. For more information about Devolutions and its solutions, visit devolutions.net , follow the company on LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram , like on Facebook or subscribe on YouTube .

Password Hub Infographic Data breaches continue to pose threats to business of all sizes – compromising sensitive information and leading to millions of dollars lost. Devolutions is committed to providing tools for SMBs that can reduce vulnerabilities to data theft – including the new Devolutions Password Hub solution.



