Early Bird Registration Announced for Renewable Gas 360

Organizers of Renewable Gas 360, formerly known as Rethink Methane, have opened registration and announced speakers, sponsors, and event partners for the 2020 event.

/EIN News/ -- Santa Monica, Calif., Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gladstein, Neandross & Associates (GNA) today announced that early bird registration has opened for its Renewable Gas 360 (RG 360) event, taking place January 23, 2020, at the Sheraton Grand in Sacramento. RG 360 convenes policymakers, clean air and climate protection advocates, and renewable energy industry representatives for a day of high-level discussion on the economic and environmental benefits of renewable gases.

RG 360 will mark the 6th year in a row that policymakers have been invited to explore how various forms of renewable gas can help the state meet its pollution reduction, climate protection, and sustainable economic development goals. Promoting the production and use of renewable gases can help California accelerate reductions in emissions of short-lived climate pollutants and can promote the development of the capacity to store vast amounts of currently curtailed renewable electricity production. Once produced, renewable gases from organics recycling or power storage can be harnessed to provide low-to-negative carbon energy to fuel transportation, power homes, or supply industry.

“It’s critical that California policymakers understand the fantastic opportunity we have to lay the foundation for a truly sustainable economy,” said Cliff Gladstein, president of GNA, “by recasting what we formally regarded as waste into a valuable commodity.” To encourage participation in this important learning opportunity, RG 360 is free for policymakers and public agency staff, the event’s primary audience.

The RG 360 2020 agenda will continue to bring these issues to light, with panels focused on how to foster greater investment in organic waste diversion strategies, the importance of developing power-to-gas capabilities, and ways to harness these fuels to accelerate greenhouse gas and criteria pollutant reductions. Speakers include:

Hector De La Torre, Assembly Appointed Member, California Air Resources Board

Nancy Skinner, California State Senator, Senate District 9

Matt Miyasato, Deputy Executive Officer, South Coast Air Quality Management District

Chelsea Jenkins, Executive Director of Government Affairs, ROUSH CleanTech

Jack Brouwer, Director, National Fuel Cell Research Center

Julia Levin, Executive Director, Bioenergy Association of California

RG 360 would not be possible without the support of its sponsors and event partners. Confirmed sponsors include Bay Area Air Quality Management District, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, and South Coast Air Quality Management District. Confirmed endorsing organizations include Bioenergy Association of California, California Association of Sanitation Agencies, California Hydrogen Business Council, California Natural Gas Vehicle Coalition, The Climate Registry, Climate Resolve, Coalition for Clean Air, Natural Gas Vehicles for America, Coalition for Renewable Natural Gas, Sacramento Clean Cities Coalition, and Young Professionals in Energy.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available for the 2020 event. To learn more and to register, visit www.renewablegas360.com.

About Renewable Gas 360 (RG 360)

RG 360 is an annual conference that brings together stakeholders from the bioenergy, solar, wind, hydrogen, fuel cell, and natural gas industries to educate California policymakers on the economic and environmental benefits of renewable gas. RG 360 is a continuation of the Rethink Methane Symposium that launched in 2015. The sixth-year conference is set for January 23 at the Sheraton Grand Sacramento Hotel in Northern California and is expected to assemble 350+ attendees from across the public and private sectors. The annual event is produced by Gladstein, Neandross & Associates (GNA), the leading North American consulting firm specializing in market development for low-emission and alternative fuel vehicle technologies, infrastructure and fuels for both on and off-road applications. Learn more at www.renewablegas360.com and www.gladstein.org

Alexis Wiley Renewable Gas 360 (310) 573-8552 Alexis.Wiley@gladstein.org



