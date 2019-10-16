Animal Wellness Says CA Horse Racing Board Decision Relating to Justify Amounts to an Industry & Regulatory Cover-Up

Trainer Bob Baffert

Denial of further investigation into the potential corruption in California continues to drag down the industry and compromise the welfare of the horses - Congress should intervene.” — Marty Irby, executive director at Animal Wellness Action

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, October 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, on the heels of the California Horse Racing Board’s decision Tuesday to deny further investigation into the controversial doping scandal related to 2018 Triple Crown Winner, Justify and the Santa Anita Derby, the Animal Wellness Foundation and Animal Wellness Action issued the following statement from Animal Wellness Action executive director Marty Irby:

“Justify’s infraction could have excluded him from Triple Crown races because of illegal substances in his system. The Triple Crown win may not have been warranted. Yet the California Horse Racing Board refuses to admit it acted inappropriately by not announcing this violation. What's more, it's denied a conflict of interest even though its chairman does business with the key trainer involved.

"Horse racing, more than ever, needs independent national oversight, and that's exactly what the Horseracing Integrity Act would do by placing drug testing under the purview of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). Denial of further investigation into the potential corruption in California continues to drag down the industry and compromise the welfare of the horses - Congress should intervene."

The Animal Wellness Foundation (Foundation) is a Los Angeles-based private charitable organization with a mission of helping animals by making veterinary care available to everyone with a pet, regardless of economic ability. We organize rescue efforts and medical services for dogs and cats in need and help homeless pets find a loving caregiver. We are advocates for getting veterinarians to the front lines of the animal welfare movement; promoting responsible pet ownership; and vaccinating animals against infectious diseases such as distemper. We also support policies that prevent animal cruelty and that alleviate suffering. We believe helping animals helps us all.

Animal Wellness Action (Action) is a Washington, D.C.-based 501(c)(4) organization with a mission of helping animals by promoting legal standards forbidding cruelty. We champion causes that alleviate the suffering of companion animals, farm animals, and wildlife. We advocate for policies to stop dogfighting and cockfighting and other forms of malicious cruelty and to confront factory farming and other systemic forms of animal exploitation. To prevent cruelty, we promote enacting good public policies and we work to enforce those policies. To enact good laws, we must elect good lawmakers, and that’s why we remind voters which candidates care about our issues and which ones don’t. We believe helping animals helps us all.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.