RFP360 ranked Leader in Fall 2019 G2 Crowd Report

/EIN News/ -- LEAWOOD, Kansas, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RFP360, a leading RFP issuing and responding software platform, today announced it has been named a leader in the Fall 2019 G2 Crowd Grid® RFP Report. The Leader designation is earned based on high customer satisfaction and strong market presence scores. Ratings also take into account market share, vendor size and social impact.

“We are incredibly proud to be recognized by G2 Crowd. Being named a Leader is particularly exciting because the award is so heavily influenced by feedback directly from our customers,” says David Lintz, CEO of RFP360. “We’ve had a huge year of growth, but we remain focused on serving our customers by delivering technology that helps them be more efficient, collaborative and successful.”

Each quarter, G2.com, Inc. releases Grid ® and Index Reports that rank products based on reviews gathered from their user community in addition to data aggregated from online sources and social networks. In addition to being named a Leader in the most recent report, RFP360 is consistently highly rated by customers in ease of use, quality of support and ease of setup.

To learn more about how RFP360 is revolutionizing the RFP process, visit https://rfp360.com/.

For more information about G2 Crowd’s scoring methodologies, visit https://research.g2.com/g2-scoring-methodologies

About RFP360

RFP360 develops software solutions that transform how organizations worldwide request information, respond to requests and interact — making the RFP and proposal process far more efficient, effective, consistent and repeatable for everyone. Our complete approach covers every angle, from knowledge management and response automation to request development and vendor evaluation.

