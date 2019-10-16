HighPoint Adds Experienced Vice President to Lead Business Development

/EIN News/ -- HERNDON, Va., Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HighPoint , a provider of IT and digital services for government agencies, announced today the addition of Debbie Granberry to its business and sales team. Serving as vice president of business development, Granberry will be responsible for leading and managing the business development infrastructure to achieve the company’s organic growth objectives.



“HighPoint has an outstanding reputation as a valuable government partner working on a variety of complex IT and citizen services programs,” said Granberry. “I look forward to working with the team to support HighPoint's growth goals and build the company’s portfolio of business across multiple capabilities.”

Granberry brings a depth of knowledge and experience having built top-performing teams that generate new business growth for IT services firms, while helping customers achieve their modernization goals. Prior to joining HighPoint, Granberry served as the general manager of Healthcare Services at ACT I, where she grew the company’s pipeline and proposal activity. She has previously led teams to grow revenue and profitability in her leadership roles at ASRC Federal, CSC (now DXC Technology), SRA International (now GDIT), and Unisys.

“We are excited to welcome Debbie to our team,” said Scott Willis, HighPoint’s chief operating officer. “Her expertise in healthcare and IT services, paired with her passion for working with government on strategic programs will help us to better meet the needs of our customers and the people they serve.”

Debbie has also served as an executive council member for ACT-IAC, the federal civilian committee chair for TechAmerica’s state local Board and is a member of Healthcare Women Business Leaders (WBL). Granberry earned her Master of Business Administration from the University of Denver and her Bachelor of Arts from the University of Illinois.

About HighPoint

HighPoint helps government agencies elevate experiences by improving the touchpoints through which customers interact with government. From contact centers and training to digital and data services, our team works with government agencies to more efficiently integrate the people, processes and technology that help government deliver on the needs of citizens and employees. HighPoint delivers services for 15 government clients including the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Office of the Comptroller of Currency, Department of State, Defense Logistics Agency and Department of Housing and Urban Development.

HighPoint is a privately held company founded in 2006 with 300 employees across offices in Indianapolis, Indiana; Baltimore, Maryland; and Herndon, Virginia.

Contact: Kim Miller 703-935-5010 kim.miller@highpointglobal.com









