Announcing the Low-code50

/EIN News/ -- TYSONS CORNER, Va., Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New independent research from Influencer50, Inc. identifies the “ Low-code50 ,” a list of the most influential thought-leaders who inform and guide the low-code application development market conversation. The study, commissioned by Appian (NASDAQ: APPN), determined top thought leaders across the categories of Academics, Industry Analysts, Journalists, Consultants and Systems Integrators, Enterprise and Government Users, and Technology Vendors. Results of the study are being rolled out by category, and are being featured on LowCode.com , a new educational industry website.

The Low-code50 study was conducted under Influencer50’s proprietary research methodology. The methodology used a combination of offline, online, and social techniques across a series of criteria, including market reach, frequency of impact, independence of impact, peer citations, online connections, and more. A large pool of initial candidates was identified, and put through in-house custom software to identify common links and connections. The ranking and scoring activity ensured that all types of market influencers were considered in assessing the most prominent thought-leaders in the next generation of application development.

As the report states: “The study methodology reflects how real influence works in that top influencers reference and network with each other. Top influencers don’t work in isolation, but neither are they an echo chamber reflecting their thoughts off like-minded followers. Influence very often jumps across industry sectors. The goal is to immediately separate noisemakers from the true decision influencers.”

The first three Low-code50 categories and names to be announced are:

Academics:

Arun Sundararajan, Professor, NYU Stern School of Business

George Westerman, Principal Research Scientist, MIT Initiative on the Digital Economy, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Industry Analysts:

Van L. Baker, Principal Analyst, Gartner

Jason Bloomberg, President, Intellyx

Jeffrey Hammond, VP and Principal Analyst, Forrester

Sandy Kemsley, Industry Analyst and Architect, Kemsley Design

Rob Koplowitz, VP and Principal Analyst, Forrester

Holger Mueller, VP and Principal Analyst, Constellation Research

John Rymer, VP and Principal Analyst, Forrester

Isaac Sacolick, President, StarCIO

Neil Ward-Dutton, VP of AI and Intelligent Process Automation, European Practices, IDC

Journalists:

Clint Boulton, Senior Writer, CIO.com

Jessica Davis, Senior Editor, Enterprise Apps, InformationWeek

Paul Krill, Editor-at-Large, InfoWorld

Steven Rosenbush, Editor, CIO Journal, Wall Street Journal

Troy K. Schneider, Editor-in-Chief, Federal Computer Week and Government Computer News

Darryl K. Taft, News Writer, TechTarget

Nick Wakeman, Editor-in-Chief, Washington Technology

Additional Low-code50 categories and names will be announced shortly. Profiles of the announced Low-code50 members, as well as full details on the study methodology , are available at LowCode.com . The new site is an educational resource for anyone looking to understand low-code technology and its benefits for enterprise application development. LowCode.com features independent expert commentary, industry news, and other low-code resources.

About Appian

Appian provides a low-code development platform that accelerates the creation of high-impact business applications. Many of the world’s largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance.

