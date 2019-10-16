We Insure Selects Applied to Digitally Transform their Business

Leading Florida-based independent agency selects Applied Digital Agency software to create a connected experience throughout the insurance lifecycle

/EIN News/ -- UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill., Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced that We Insure has selected Applied’s Digital Agency® to digitally transform their business for greater efficiency and growth. Leveraging Applied Epic® as the foundation for their transformation, We Insure will automate operations and gain a single view of the customer across multiple lines of business. The agency will also implement a customer self-service portal and mobile apps for staff and customers to create a digital experience throughout the policy lifecycle.

“Aiming towards high growth goals, we wanted an agency management system that would empower our agents with automation and connect them with our insurer partners and policyholders more efficiently and seamlessly,” said Philip Visali, chief executive officer, We Insure. “Applied’s Digital Agency software delivers the scalability and standardization needed to grow our business, along with integrated customer service technologies to enhance our customer relationships.”

Applied Epic delivers the most technologically advanced software application to independent insurance agencies to enable faster growth and profitability in a changing insurance marketplace. Applied Epic provides essential capabilities for each stakeholder within an agency to better manage customer relationships, sales opportunities, financial accounting, and policy and benefits administration across all lines of business, eliminating the need for separate, disparate systems. Automated Personal Lines instant rating via Epic Quotes, is also integrated into Applied Epic, enabling a seamless quote-to-bind process for agents. The application offers a comprehensive view of client and prospect information and delivers internal workflows through an intuitive user interface, enabling users to drive greater business value.

Applied Cloud® is the leading, purpose-built cloud platform designed for the insurance industry, providing reliable delivery of software applications and anytime, anywhere access to business information. Applied’s cloud platform provides access to operations recovery, backup encryption, redundancy technology and active failover data centers. The dedicated team of Applied Cloud professionals manages and maintains all hardware upgrades, Applied software updates and system testing processes, increasing agents’ investment value by reducing time and expenses spent managing these processes.

Applied CSR24®, the leading cloud-based client self-service software, enables agencies to meet today’s insurance consumer demand for anytime, anywhere access to information by providing 24/7 access to insurance policy information, claims filing and processing, premium payments, liability certificates and other insurance documents through an online agency-branded client portal or mobile app via Applied MobileInsured. Applied CSR24 seamlessly integrates with brokerage management systems, reducing manual administrative tasks and allowing agents to devote more time to serving customers and securing new business. By providing greater flexibility and mobile servicing options, brokerages can increase client satisfaction, build client loyalty and deliver a more competitive business proposition.

Applied Mobile® is a purpose-built app that enables insurance agency staff to access and manage client, prospect and insurance information from their management system anytime, anywhere via a mobile smartphone or tablet device. The native mobile app allows users to stay connected on the go with a direct link to information in their agency management system, providing access to view accounts, contact details and insurance policy information; add prospects; create and manage activities; and automate sales operations.

“Today’s competitive insurance landscape and the technological pace of change is creating opportunities for agencies to evolve their traditional business model and create new customer experiences,” said Michael Howe, senior vice president of Product Management, Applied Systems. “Leveraging Applied’s Digital Agency software, We Insure will be able to add value throughout their business, from creating efficiencies in sales and operations to providing an omnichannel customer experience.”

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.

