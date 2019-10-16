Grateful Dead, Deals, Mergers, Networking: Never Stopped

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Wall Street Dead aHead Networking Events®, a grassroots network founded on a shared love for the Grateful Dead that unites this tight knit, yet ever-welcoming community of Wall Street and free-spirited professionals, will hold its sold out Annual Event on October 22nd at the Angel Orensanz Foundation in New York City.

Inspired by personal experiences unintentionally networking at concerts, Deborah Solomon, Portfolio Manager and Founder of Wall Street Dead aHead Networking Events® (WSDaH), has replicated the inherent connection concert-goers experience into an effective, valuable and enduring networking model. While WSDaH has facilitated countless successful connections, it is the Grateful Dead itself and the group’s devotion as ‘Heads’ deserving credit. The legacy of the Grateful Dead can be found in the long-standing bonds the fans maintain.



The networking ‘Family’, as Solomon calls it, has grown dramatically over the past 7 years. “I’ve watched people become family, friends, do business, have holidays together -- you name it!” Solomon personally speaks to each potential new member, a touch defining the framework for growing her Family. It is important to her that the group’s expansion is of substance in the context of business connections – only allowing new members in if they show direct interest in the ultimate purpose: networking.



For the Annual Event, Solomon limits attendance by business category: “It wouldn’t help if I just stuck 200 lawyers in a room”, states Solomon. It is her attention to such seemingly minor, yet monumental detail that has led to WSDaH’s undeniable success. Attendees of each Annual Event receive an impressive Sponsor Bag and “Set List” – the attendance roster listing all registered guests’ contact information and their answer to Solomon’s centerpiece question: What is your favorite Grateful Dead song?



About the Annual Event



Another sold out event with a substantial waiting list, the Ninth Wall Street Dead aHead Networking Event harmonizes professionalism with the free spirit of Grateful Dead fans as they network, dance and listen to live music. The event will be held on October 22nd, 2019 at the Angel Orensanz Foundation in New York City. It features live music by Montgomery Warlocks, open-bar, appetizers, and sponsor bags with attendance rosters. Registering for the Annual Event marries you to the Family, qualifying attendance to smaller future Family events throughout the year.

This year’s Affiliate Charity, proudly selected by Ms. Solomon is the Philadelphia Orchard Project (POP), a Philly-based organization with the mission of planting and supporting community orchards in the city of Philadelphia. POP works with community-based groups and volunteers to plan and plant orchards filled with useful and edible plants.

Premier Sponsors for the Ninth Wall Street Dead aHead Networking Event® include: Cboe Global Markets, Inc.; CohnReznick LLP; Blank Rome LLP; BANQ, a Division of TriPoint Global Equities, LLC; Sterling Affair; ClearTrust, LLC; and Stage Trip Industries. Visit website for additional sponsor listings.

Partners include: Gathering of the Vibes; Reonegro.com; HeadCount; Rex Foundation; Relix; Israeli Wine Producers Association; and Marc Millman Photography.

About Wall Street Dead aHead Networking Events®



Wall Street Dead aHead Networking Events® is a networking Family for professional deadheads, prescribing to Hunter’s inspiring lyrics “Strangers stopping strangers, Just to shake their hand”. The Annual Event jump starts the year of Family gatherings and networking through WSDaH’s mini events: monthly Jam Sessions, VIP Events, NextGen and Ladies Hangs. WSDaH has grown to include members from all over the world and is based in Wall Street’s hometown, New York City.

For more details: www.wallstreetdeadahead.com

For further information contact: Deborah Solomon deb@wallstreetdeadahead.com Chuck Harbey charbey@pcgadvisory.com



