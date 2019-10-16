Coverage Initiated for LiveWire Ergogenics Inc. via NetworkNewsWire

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveWire Ergogenics Inc. (OTC: LVVV), a forward-thinking company specializing in identifying and monetizing current and future trends in the health and wellness industry, today announces it has selected the corporate communications expertise of NetworkNewsWire ("NNW").



Within the health and wellness industry, LiveWire recognizes significant potential in the multibillion-dollar cannabis industry. Driven by a team of experienced leaders and innovators, the company operates at the forefront for the acquisition and management of licensed cannabis real estate locations, as well as the research, development and commercialization of high-end products for distribution throughout California.

LiveWire pursues a carefully selected and research-backed approach of acquiring, licensing and managing self-contained and permitted real estate properties for the development and distribution of its products and leasing to third-party operators. LiveWire avoids the complications and high start-up cost of the typical large “growing” operations, instead focusing on becoming the market leader in research, cloning and verification, producing and distributing high quality brands.

“We are excited to work with such a recognized firm to present our story to a broad investment community in a credible and accurate manner,” states LiveWire chairman and CEO Bill Hodson. “Working with the team at NetworkNewsWire, we will be able to keep the investment community well informed about all projects that we have executed and that are currently in development at the Company.”

NNW is a multifaceted financial news and publishing company that delivers a new generation of social communication solutions, news aggregation and syndication, and enhanced news release services. NNW’s strategies help public and private organizations find their voice and build market visibility. As part of the Client-Partner relationship with LiveWire, NNW will leverage its investor-based distribution network of over 5,000 key syndication outlets, various newsletters, social media channels, blogs, and other outreach tools to generate greater brand awareness for the company.

“LiveWire operates a unique approach to the cannabis industry, building a portfolio of cannabis operations and properties that includes a 265-acre historic ranch property, which is being transformed into the world’s first ‘Estate-Grown Weedery,’ and a 22,000-square-foot indoor cannabis nursery in Paso Robles, California,” states Sherri Franklin, Director of Client Solutions for NNW. “While the company focuses on advancing its properties and executing its growth strategy, we will launch a corporate communications campaign that places its strategy and accomplishments in front of the investment community.”

About LiveWire Ergogenics Inc.

LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc. (LVVV) specializes in identifying and monetizing current and future trends in the human and veterinarian health and wellness industry. The Company is focused on acquiring, managing and licensing specialized “closed loop” turnkey cannabis real estate locations of fully compliant and permitted turnkey facilities to produce cannabis-based products and services in California and the state-wide distribution of these products. This includes verification of zero pesticide products for quality brands via its “7X Pure” Cannabis Verification System, and the development, licensing and distribution of legal, high-quality cannabinoid-based products and services. LiveWire Ergogenics does not sell or distribute products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substance Act. For more information, please visit: LiveWireErgogenics.com

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is a financial news and content distribution company that provides (1) access to a network of wire services via NetworkWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible, (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets, (3) enhanced press release services to ensure maximum impact, (4) social media distribution via the Investor Brand Network (IBN) to nearly 2 million followers, (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions, and (6) a total news coverage solution with NNW Prime . As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications:

NetworkWire (NW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkWire.com



