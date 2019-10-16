Greypoint Capital Closes $15 Million Transaction

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greypoint Capital Inc. (“Greypoint”), a Canadian alternative lender for middle market companies, is pleased to announce the closing of a transaction for $15 million on August 22, 2019.



The transaction consisted of a facility to a refinance a warehouse loan for a financial solutions provider of home comfort services in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

“We have created a strong relationship with this Canadian company while working with them during this transaction. We intend to support their growth strategy, and hope to work with them for years to come,” said Holly Allen, President and CEO of Greypoint. “We continue to seek new Canadian businesses to partner with and assist them in executing their growth strategies.”

Greypoint was launched in 2013 as a private debt fund to help Canadian middle market companies with their financing needs. Greypoint’s credit offerings include term loans, bridge loans, and private bonds, among others. Loan sizes range from $10 to $150 million, with a term of one to five years in duration.

Holly Allen

416.367.6883

Holly.Allen@greypoint.ca

Andrew Spinner

416.369.8615

Andrew.Spinner@greypoint.ca



