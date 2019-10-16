Queen Transportation Selects ORBCOMM’s In-Cab Solution to Improve Fleet Operations, Safety and Compliance

Customizable, driver-friendly solution takes its operations to a higher level of efficiency and performance

/EIN News/ -- ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM Inc. (Nasdaq: ORBC), a global provider of Machine-to-Machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that it has been selected by Queen Transportation, LLC, an asset-based truckload carrier and logistics provider headquartered in Hickory, NC, to provide its in-cab solution across their entire fleet of trucks. ORBCOMM’s advanced solution provides wireless connectivity through its industry-leading hardware and integrated Cloud-based analytics platform and information management engine for optimal fleet management.



Queen Transportation is using ORBCOMM’s in-cab solution to enhance operational efficiency through increased visibility and auditing, along with more automated management of their drivers and trucks. ORBCOMM’s in-cab solution delivers GPS fleet tracking and connects to the truck’s CANbus to seamlessly collect important data from the engine, brake systems, fuel tanks and more, providing access to deep analytics and reporting via FleetManager , ORBCOMM’s newest web platform. By automating hours of service calculations, ORBCOMM enables Queen Transportation to comply with the Electronic Logging Device (ELD) and FMCSA Hours of Service (HOS) . ORBCOMM’s solution also helps Queen Transportation improve driver safety by providing live, on-board driver performance scoring and correcting unsafe driving behaviors that lead to accidents, fines and higher insurance. By leveraging ORBCOMM’s platform, Queen Transportation can decrease operating and maintenance costs and improve productivity through real-time asset management, reduced risk of fuel loss and preventive maintenance.

To further enhance productivity, communications and customer service, Queen Transportation is using an integration that links ORBCOMM’s FleetManager data from its truck assets to the McLeod Software transportation management system and workflow application. In addition, Queen Transportation is incorporating ORBCOMM’s new scanning application into their operations, which allows their drivers to electronically submit proof of delivery paperwork, speeding up the billing process and improving cash flow. Queen Transportation is also leveraging ORBCOMM’s integration with the Drivewyze® PreClear Weigh Station Bypass solution, so they do not need to stop or slow down at scales, saving fuel, maintenance costs and driver hours of service.

“Queen Transportation is dedicated to providing its customers with the highest quality service, and we’re pleased to provide a powerful fleet management solution to help them unlock incremental efficiencies and performance levels,” said Marc Eisenberg, Chief Executive Officer of ORBCOMM Inc. “Queen Transportation is taking full advantage of a number of unique integrations within our platform to automate workflow, optimize driver hours of service and improve billing, and they’re already seeing the benefits to their bottom line.”



“ORBCOMM offers the flexibility and reliability we were looking for in a fleet management solution that enables us to share data and insights seamlessly across our operations and gain full visibility into every aspect of our business,” said Doug Ostrowski, Director of Operations for Queen Transportation, LLC. “Our drivers find ORBCOMM’s solution to be intuitive and their customer support to be top-notch. We’re very happy with the fleet-wide improvements we’re seeing in driver safety and productivity as well as compliance with the ELD Mandate.”

About ORBCOMM Inc.

ORBCOMM (Nasdaq: ORBC) is a global leader and innovator in the industrial Internet of Things, providing solutions that connect businesses to their assets to deliver increased visibility and operational efficiency. The company offers a broad set of asset monitoring and control solutions, including seamless satellite and cellular connectivity, unique hardware and powerful applications, all backed by end-to-end customer support, from installation to deployment to customer care. ORBCOMM has a diverse customer base including premier OEMs, solutions customers and channel partners spanning transportation, supply chain, warehousing and inventory, heavy equipment, maritime, natural resources, and government. For more information, visit www.orbcomm.com .

About Queen Transportation

Queen Transportation is an asset-based trucking company in Hickory, North Carolina that provides service across the U.S. As a family-owned company, Queen is focused on supplying superb trucking and logistics services that their customers can always trust. Queen continuously invests in technology for their 75+ trucks and training for their drivers to ensure reliable service that goes the distance for their customers. The company is SmartWay certified and also offers warehousing and brokerage services. For more information, visit queentransportation.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

