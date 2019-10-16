Europe's E-Cigarette Market | In-depth Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2015-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe E-Cigarette Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast by Device Type, by Demography, by Distribution Analysis, by Country, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Europe's e-cigarette market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.7% during 2019-2025.

The report comprehensively covers the market by device types, gender, age group, sales channel, and countries. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the trends, opportunities, high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Growing health concerns, rising taxes on tobacco and increasing disposable income are some of the major factors boosting the growth of the e-cigarette market in Europe. Furthermore, the fact that the production of tar is almost negligible in e-cigarettes is swaying the consumers in favor of vaping instead of traditional tobacco cigarettes, creating a strong opportunity for major e-cigarette players to further expand their market in the uncharted territories of Europe.



Europe's e-cigarette market revenues accounted for the largest share in the global e-cigarette market, in 2018. Moreover, the government of several European countries has backed e-cigarettes as a public health fix to eradicate traditional smoking habit, creating awareness regarding the advantages of e-cigarettes over traditional smoking methods.



Modular/Rechargeable type e-cigarette accounted for the highest revenue share in the overall Europe market in 2018. These products offer a plethora of beneficial features including expanded battery life, increased vapor production and easy accessibility to a multitude of flavors. In terms of gender, males acquired a larger market revenue share in 2018 in contrast to females. However, the number of female smokers is projected to surge owing to the positive female-targeted advertisements regarding e-cigarettes in many European countries such as the United Kingdom and Germany.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1. Key Highlights of the Report

2.2. Market Scope & Segmentation

2.3. Research Methodology

2.4. Assumptions



3. Europe E-Cigarette Market Overview

3.1. Europe E-Cigarette Market Revenues & Volume, 2015-2025F

3.2. Europe E-Cigarette Market Revenue & Volume Share, By Device Types, 2018 & 2025F

3.3. Europe E-Cigarette Market Revenue & Volume Share, By Country, 2018 & 2025F



4. Germany E-Cigarette Market Overview

4.1. Germany E-Cigarette Country Indicator

4.2. Germany E-Cigarette Market Revenues & Volume, 2015-2025F

4.3. Germany E-Cigarette Market Revenue & Volume, By Device Types, 2018 & 2025F

4.3.1 Germany Disposable E-Cigarette Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

4.3.2 Germany Modular/Rechargeable E-Cigarette Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

4.4. Germany E-Cigarette Market Overview, By Gender, 2018

4.5. Germany E-Cigarette Market Overview, By Age Group, 2018

4.6 Germany E-Cigarette Market Overview, By Distribution Analysis, 2018



5. France E-Cigarette Market Overview



6. Italy E-Cigarette Market Overview



7. United Kingdom E-Cigarette Market Overview



8. Russia E-Cigarette Market Overview



9. Europe E-Cigarette Market Key Performance Indicators



10. Europe E-Cigarette Market Opportunity Assessment, By Device Type, 2025F



11. Europe E-Cigarette Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2018



12. Company Profiles



Altria

British American Tobacco

Imperial Tobacco

Japan Imperial Tobacco

Joyetech

JUUL

Njoy

