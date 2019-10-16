There were 713 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,798 in the last 365 days.

Preferred Bank Reports Quarterly Earnings

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preferred Bank (NASDAQ: PFBC), an independent commercial bank, today reported results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Preferred Bank (“the Bank”) reported net income of $20.0 million or $1.32 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2019. This is slightly better than last quarter’s $1.31 per diluted share but compares quite favorably to net income of $18.3 million or $1.20 per diluted share posted in the third quarter of 2018.

Highlights from the third quarter of 2019:

  • Linked-quarter Deposit Growth
 5.22%
  • Linked-quarter Loan Growth
 2.48%
  • Return on Assets
 1.81%
  • Return on Beginning Equity
 17.61%
  • Efficiency Ratio
 32.16%

Li Yu, Chairman and CEO, commented, “We are pleased to report third quarter net income of $20.0 million or $1.32 per share.  A slight increase from second quarter in the face of two Fed interest rate reductions, which took place in the third quarter.

We had vibrant loan origination activity in the quarter, but actual growth was a net loan increase of $89 million or 2.48%, sequentially. This was partially due to client activity in the late second quarter, which we reported on in our second quarter earnings release.  Heavy drawdowns of commercial and industrial credit lines by many of our customers at the end of the second quarter were largely repaid in early July.

Deposit activity in the third quarter was very strong, as we grew deposits by $192 million or 5.22% sequentially (20.88% annualized).  Core deposit growth accounted for all of the growth during the quarter.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, our total loans increased $341 million or 13.6% on an annualized basis and total deposits increased by $229 million or 8.4% annualized.

Net interest margin for the quarter was 3.84%, 23 basis points less than the previous quarter due to the two rate cuts during the quarter.  We have been and will continue to focus on managing our interest costs.

Credit quality remained stable. Non-performing loans now stand at $6.8 million. Expenses continues to be under control with our efficiency ratio at 32.16%. As of September 30, 2019, we have bought back nearly 209,000 shares of common stock.  Total outstanding shares are now 15,091,657."

Income Statement Summary

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin. Net interest income before provision for loan and lease losses was $41.5 million for the third quarter of 2019. This is up 5.7% over the $39.2 million recorded in the third quarter of 2018 but slightly down from the second quarter of 2019 total of $41.8 million. The increase over the same period last year is due primarily to loan and overall asset growth.  In comparing to the second quarter of 2019, the decision by the Federal Open Market Committee (“FOMC”) electing to cut the fed funds rate twice during the quarter led to a reduction in the Bank’s loan yields. The Bank’s taxable equivalent net interest margin was 3.84%, down from both the 4.07% recorded for the second quarter of 2019 and the 4.04% posted for the same period last year. The decline in the margin was due to the decline in loan yields mentioned above as well as higher deposit costs than in 2018, although total deposit yield declined in the third quarter of 2019 from the second quarter.

Noninterest Income. For the third quarter of 2019, noninterest income was $1,737,000 compared with $1,676,000 for the same quarter last year and compared to $1,985,000 for the second quarter of 2019. The small increase over last year is primarily due to service charges on deposits and other income.  The decrease from the prior quarter is mainly due to a decrease in letters of credit fees this quarter.

Noninterest Expense. Total noninterest expense was $13.9 million for the third quarter of 2019, an increase of $314,000 over the same period last year and flat compared to the $13.9 million posted for the second quarter of 2019. The increase over last year is mainly due to salary and benefits expense as it increased by $1.1 million or 13.1%. Partially offsetting this increase were declines in professional services expense, OREO expense and other expense. When comparing to last quarter, salary expense was up slightly but other expense was lower primarily due to a decrease in FDIC premium expense. On September 30 of last year, the Deposit Insurance Fund Reserve Ratio reached 1.36% of all insured deposits, exceeding its target of 1.35%. Therefore, the FDIC is granting credits for prior premium assessments to smaller institutions. This had the effect of reducing FDIC premiums this quarter by $400,000 when compared to the second quarter of 2019 and by $360,000 when compared to the same period last year.  

Balance Sheet Summary

Total gross loans and leases (including loans held for sale) at September 30, 2019 were $3.67 billion, an increase of $341.1 million or 10.2% over the total of $3.33 billion as of December 31, 2018. On a linked-quarter basis, total loans grew by $88.8 million or 2.5%. Total deposits increased by $229.3 million or 6.3% over the $3.64 billion as of December 31, 2018. Total deposits for the third quarter increased by $192.0 million or 5.2% on a linked quarter basis. Total assets reached $4.50 billion as of September 30, 2019, an increase of $279.0 million or 6.6% over the total of $4.22 billion as of December 31, 2018.

Income Taxes

The Bank recorded a provision for income taxes of $8.4 million for the third quarter of 2019. This represents an effective tax rate (“ETR”) of 29.5% and consistent with the ETR of 29.5% for the second quarter of 2019. This is up slightly from the 28.0% ETR recorded in the third quarter of 2018. The Bank’s ETR may fluctuate slightly from quarter to quarter within a limited range due to the timing of taxable events throughout the year.

Asset Quality
As of September 30, 2019, nonaccrual loans totaled $3.8 million, a slight increase from the $3.4 million as of June 30, 2019 and down significantly from the total of $44.8 million as of December 31, 2018 due to the sale of two large NPA’s in New York in the second quarter of 2019. In addition, the Bank had two loans totaling $3.0 million which were 90 days past due and still accruing interest. Both loans are well secured and were in the process of being renewed as of September 30, 2019. Both loans have since been renewed and are no longer 90 days past due. As of September 30, 2019, total classified loans stood at $8.2 million compared to $46.2 million as of December 31, 2018.

Total net charge-offs were $430,000 for the third quarter of 2019 compared to net recoveries of $315,000 for the second quarter of 2019 and compared to net recoveries of $314,000 for the third quarter of 2018.  The Bank recorded a provision for loan loss of $900,000 for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $1.88 million in the third quarter of 2018 and compared to $1.6 million recorded in the second quarter of 2019. The allowance for loan loss at September 30, 2019 was $34.3 million or 0.93% of total loans compared to $31.1million or 0.93% of total loans at December 31, 2018.

Capitalization
As of September 30, 2019, the Bank’s tier 1 leverage ratio was 10.27%, the common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 10.40% and the total capital ratio was 13.53%. As of December 31, 2018, the Bank’s leverage ratio was 10.16%, the common equity tier 1 ratio was 10.43% and the total risk-based capital ratio was 13.72%.

Conference Call and Webcast
A conference call with simultaneous webcast to discuss Preferred Bank’s third quarter 2019 financial results will be held later today at 2:00 p.m. Eastern / 11:00 a.m. Pacific. Interested participants and investors may access the conference call by dialing 844-826-3037 (domestic) or 412-317-5182 (international) and referencing “Preferred Bank.” There will also be a live webcast of the call available at the Investor Relations section of Preferred Bank's website at www.preferredbank.com. Web participants are encouraged to go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

Preferred Bank's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Li Yu, President and Chief Operating Officer Wellington Chen, Chief Financial Officer Edward J. Czajka, and Chief Credit Officer Nick Pi will be present to discuss Preferred Bank's financial results, business highlights and outlook. After the live webcast, a replay will remain available in the Investor Relations section of Preferred Bank's website. A replay of the call will also be available at 877-344-7529 (domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international) through October 30, 2019; the passcode is 10135958.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank is one of the larger independent commercial banks headquartered in California. The Bank is chartered by the State of California, and its deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, to the maximum extent permitted by law. The Bank conducts its banking business from its main office in Los Angeles, California, and through eleven full-service branch banking offices in California (Alhambra, Century City, City of Industry, Torrance, Arcadia, Irvine, Diamond Bar, Pico Rivera, Tarzana and San Francisco (2)) and one branch in Flushing, New York. Preferred Bank offers a broad range of deposit and loan products and services to both commercial and consumer customers. The Bank provides personalized deposit services as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid-sized businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate developers, professionals and high net worth individuals. Although originally founded as a Chinese-American Bank, Preferred Bank now derives most of its customers from the diversified mainstream market but does continue to benefit from the significant migration to California of ethnic Chinese from China and other areas of East Asia.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Bank’s future financial and operating results, the Bank's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Bank’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: changes in economic conditions; changes in the California real estate market; the loss of senior management and other employees; natural disasters or recurring energy shortage; changes in interest rates; competition from other financial services companies; ineffective underwriting practices; inadequate allowance for loan and lease losses to cover actual losses; risks inherent in construction lending; adverse economic conditions in Asia; downturn in international trade; inability to attract deposits; inability to raise additional capital when needed or on favorable terms; inability to manage growth; inadequate communications, information, operating and financial control systems, technology from fourth party service providers; the U.S. government’s monetary policies; government regulation; environmental liability with respect to properties to which the bank takes title; and the threat of terrorism. Additional factors that could cause the Bank's results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the Bank’s 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation which can also be found on Preferred Bank’s website. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of the press release, and the Bank assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. For additional information about Preferred Bank, please visit the Bank’s website at www.preferredbank.com.

 
 
PREFERRED BANK
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for net income per share and shares)
                 
                 
        For the Quarter Ended
        September 30,   June 30,   September 30,
          2019       2019       2018  
Interest income:          
  Loans, including fees $ 52,862     $ 52,844     $ 46,130  
  Investment securities   4,875       4,707       3,734  
  Fed funds sold   222       271       528  
    Total interest income   57,959       57,822       50,392  
                 
Interest expense:          
  Interest-bearing demand   4,904       4,819       3,911  
  Savings   13       13       15  
  Time certificates   10,034       9,612       5,684  
  FHLB borrowings   -       7       14  
  Subordinated debit   1,531       1,530       1,531  
    Total interest expense   16,482       15,981       11,155  
    Net interest income   41,477       41,841       39,237  
Provision for loan losses   900       1,600       1,880  
    Net interest income after provision for          
      loan losses   40,577       40,241       37,357  
                 
Noninterest income:          
  Fees & service charges on deposit accounts   401       418       240  
  Letters of credit fee income   874       1,071       1,091  
  BOLI income   94       92       91  
  Other income   368       404       254  
    Total noninterest income   1,737       1,985       1,676  
                 
Noninterest expense:          
  Salary and employee benefits   9,801       9,479       8,666  
  Net occupancy expense   1,329       1,270       1,340  
  Business development and promotion expense   109       187       203  
  Professional services   1,149       1,090       1,337  
  Office supplies and equipment expense   483       497       349  
  Net (gain) loss on sale of other real estate owned and expense   (129 )     (45 )     221  
  Other   1,156       1,407       1,468  
    Total noninterest expense   13,898       13,885       13,584  
    Income before provision for income taxes   28,416       28,341       25,449  
Income tax expense   8,383       8,362       7,126  
    Net income $ 20,033     $ 19,979     $ 18,323  
                 
Dividend and earnings allocated to participating securities   (168 )     (158 )     (312 )
Net income available to common shareholders $ 19,865     $ 19,821     $ 18,011  
                 
Income per share available to common shareholders          
    Basic $ 1.32     $ 1.31     $ 1.20  
    Diluted $ 1.32     $ 1.31     $ 1.20  
                 
Weighted-average common shares outstanding          
    Basic   15,091,270       15,171,399       15,063,685  
    Diluted   15,091,270       15,171,399       15,063,685  
                 
Dividends per share $ 0.30     $ 0.30     $ 0.25  
                 



 
PREFERRED BANK
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for net income per share and shares)
                 
                 
        For the Nine Months Ended    
        September 30,   September 30,   Change
        2019   2018   %
Interest income:          
  Loans, including fees $ 156,166     $ 129,392     20.7 %
  Investment securities   14,273       9,985     42.9 %
  Fed funds sold   799       1,415     -43.5 %
    Total interest income   171,238       140,792     21.6 %
                 
Interest expense:          
  Interest-bearing demand   14,466       9,676     49.5 %
  Savings   38       47     -17.7 %
  Time certificates   27,894       13,636     104.6 %
  FHLB borrowings   19       53     -63.6 %
  Subordinated debit   4,593       4,593     100.0 %
    Total interest expense   47,010       28,005     67.9 %
    Net interest income   124,228       112,787     10.1 %
Provision for loan losses   3,000       4,580     -34.5 %
    Net interest income after provision for          
      loan losses   121,228       108,207     12.0 %
                 
Noninterest income:          
  Fees & service charges on deposit accounts   1,187       911     30.3 %
  Letters of credit fee income   3,015       2,971     1.5 %
  BOLI income   277       270     2.6 %
  Net gain on called and sale of investment securities   -       112     100.0 %
  Other income   1,104       732     50.9 %
    Total noninterest income   5,583       4,996     11.7 %
                 
Noninterest expense:          
  Salary and employee benefits   29,061       26,100     11.3 %
  Net occupancy expense   3,747       3,974     -5.7 %
  Business development and promotion expense   582       534     9.0 %
  Professional services   3,583       4,504     -20.4 %
  Office supplies and equipment expense   1,405       1,091     28.8 %
  Net loss on sale of other real estate owned and expense   1,217       434     180.3 %
  Other   3,882       4,482     -13.4 %
    Total noninterest expense   43,477       41,119     5.7 %
    Income before provision for income taxes   83,334       72,084     15.6 %
Income tax expense   24,579       19,745     24.5 %
    Net income $ 58,755     $ 52,339     12.3 %
                 
Dividend and earnings allocated to participating securities   (501 )     (862 )   -41.8 %
Net income available to common shareholders $ 58,254     $ 51,477     13.2 %
                 
Income per share available to common shareholders          
    Basic $ 3.85     $ 3.42     12.6 %
    Diluted $ 3.85     $ 3.42     12.6 %
                 
Weighted-average common shares outstanding          
    Basic   15,135,997       15,054,237     0.5 %
    Diluted   15,135,997       15,057,164     0.5 %
                 
Dividends per share $ 0.90     $ 0.72     25.0 %
                 



 
PREFERRED BANK
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
           
           
      September 30,   December 31,
      2019   2018
      (Unaudited)   (Audited)
Assets      
           
Cash and due from banks $ 409,189     $ 526,759  
Fed funds sold   56,000       76,000  
  Cash and cash equivalents   465,189       602,759  
           
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost   7,545       8,007  
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value   242,655       182,413  
Loans and leases   3,671,450       3,333,377  
Less allowance for loan and lease losses   (34,281 )     (31,065 )
Less net deferred loan fees   (2,518 )     (2,323 )
  Net loans and leases   3,634,651       3,299,989  
           
Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or fair value   2,999       -  
           
Other real estate owned   -       -  
Customers' liability on acceptances   7,333       10,074  
Bank furniture and fixtures, net   12,438       7,497  
Bank-owned life insurance   9,507       9,317  
Accrued interest receivable   14,505       14,266  
Investment in affordable housing   39,780       43,848  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   13,101       11,933  
Deferred tax assets   17,338       19,640  
Income tax receivable   3,849       -  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   17,362       -  
Other assets   7,232       6,692  
  Total assets $ 4,495,484     $ 4,216,435  
           
           
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity      
           
Liabilities:      
Deposits:      
  Demand $ 774,869     $ 730,096  
  Interest-bearing demand   1,435,144       1,397,006  
  Savings   21,985       20,369  
  Time certificates of $250,000 or more   849,574       738,626  
  Other time certificates   787,392       753,588  
    Total deposits   3,868,964       3,639,685  
  Acceptances outstanding   7,333       10,074  
  Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank   -       1,307  
  Subordinated debt issuance   99,180       99,087  
  Commitments to fund investment in affordable housing partnership   12,904       19,530  
  Operating lease liabilities   20,958       -  
  Accrued interest payable   6,117       6,839  
  Other liabilities   20,948       23,262  
    Total liabilities   4,036,404       3,799,784  
           
Commitments and contingencies      
Shareholders' equity:      
  Common stock, no par value. Authorized 100,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 15,091,657 at September 30, 2019 and 15,308,688 at December 31, 2018, respectively.   210,882       210,882  
  Treasury stock   (46,835 )     (34,529 )
  Additional paid-in-capital   51,076       47,425  
  Retained earnings   239,914       194,855  
  Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss):      
    Unrealized gain (loss) on securities, available-for-sale, net of tax of $1,576 and $(725) at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively   4,043       (1,982 )
    Total shareholders' equity   459,080       416,651  
  Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,495,484     $ 4,216,435  
           



PREFERRED BANK
Selected Consolidated Financial Information
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for ratios)
               
               
               
      For the Quarter Ended
               
      September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,
      2019 2019 2019 2018 2018
Unaudited historical quarterly operations data:          
  Interest income $ 57,959   $ 57,822   $ 55,457   $ 54,373   $ 50,392  
  Interest expense   16,482     15,981     14,547     12,931     11,155  
    Interest income before provision for credit losses   41,477     41,841     40,910     41,442     39,237  
  Provision for credit losses   900     1,600     500     5,550     1,880  
  Noninterest income   1,737     1,985     1,861     4,405     1,676  
  Noninterest expense   13,898     13,885     15,694     13,683     13,584  
  Income tax expense   8,383     8,362     7,834     7,960     7,126  
    Net income $ 20,033   $ 19,979   $ 18,743   $ 18,654   $ 18,323  
               
  Earnings per share          
    Basic $ 1.32   $ 1.31   $ 1.23   $ 1.22   $ 1.20  
    Diluted $ 1.32   $ 1.31   $ 1.23   $ 1.22   $ 1.20  
               
Ratios for the period:          
  Return on average assets   1.81 %   1.89 %   1.83 %   1.82 %   1.84 %
  Return on beginning equity   17.61 %   18.54 %   18.24 %   18.50 %   18.87 %
  Net interest margin (Fully-taxable equivalent)   3.84 %   4.07 %   4.12 %   4.13 %   4.04 %
  Noninterest expense to average assets   1.25 %   1.31 %   1.54 %   1.33 %   1.37 %
  Efficiency ratio   32.16 %   31.68 %   36.69 %   29.84 %   33.20 %
  Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized)   0.05 %   -0.04 %   -0.04 %   0.80 %   -0.04 %
               
Ratios as of period end:          
  Tier 1 leverage capital ratio   10.27 %   10.50 %   10.32 %   10.16 %   10.07 %
  Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   10.40 %   10.53 %   10.54 %   10.43 %   10.23 %
  Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   10.40 %   10.53 %   10.54 %   10.43 %   10.23 %
  Total risk-based capital ratio   13.53 %   13.74 %   13.82 %   13.77 %   13.65 %
  Allowances for credit losses to loans and leases at end of period   0.93 %   0.94 %   0.94 %   0.93 %   0.98 %
  Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans and leases   895.30 %   981.65 %   887.75 %   69.29 %   63.42 %
               
Average balances:          
  Total securities $ 249,060   $ 241,664   $ 189,684   $ 184,168   $ 184,283  
  Total loans and leases * $ 3,534,283   $ 3,450,583   $ 3,327,005   $ 3,217,850   $ 3,184,527  
  Total earning assets $ 4,298,523   $ 4,134,320   $ 4,034,284   $ 3,988,970   $ 3,861,346  
  Total assets $ 4,395,357   $ 4,235,612   $ 4,142,906   $ 4,068,592   $ 3,946,924  
  Total time certificate of deposits $ 1,650,965   $ 1,627,953   $ 1,521,209   $ 1,446,661   $ 1,324,724  
  Total interest bearing deposits $ 3,051,007   $ 2,924,526   $ 2,874,045   $ 2,787,788   $ 2,697,807  
  Total deposits $ 3,772,097   $ 3,625,021   $ 3,555,981   $ 3,498,226   $ 3,392,878  
  Total interest bearing liabilities $ 3,150,167   $ 3,024,452   $ 2,974,442   $ 2,888,171   $ 2,800,486  
  Total equity $ 460,452   $ 445,101   $ 428,136   $ 411,249   $ 396,942  
               
*Incudes loans held for sale          
           



 
PREFERRED BANK
Selected Consolidated Financial Information
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for ratios)
           
           
           
      For the Nine Months Ended
      September 30,   September 30,
      2019   2018
  Interest income $ 171,238     $ 140,792  
  Interest expense   47,010       28,005  
    Interest income before provision for credit losses   124,228       112,787  
  Provision for credit losses   3,000       4,580  
  Noninterest income   5,583       4,996  
  Noninterest expense   43,477       41,119  
  Income tax expense   24,579       19,745  
    Net income $ 58,755     $ 52,339  
           
  Earnings per share      
    Basic $ 3.85     $ 3.42  
    Diluted $ 3.85     $ 3.42  
           
Ratios for the period:      
  Return on average assets   1.88 %     1.84 %
  Return on beginning equity   18.85 %     19.71 %
  Net interest margin (Fully-taxable equivalent)   4.08 %     4.06 %
  Noninterest expense to average assets   1.39 %     1.45 %
  Efficiency ratio   33.49 %     34.91 %
  Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans   -0.01 %     0.11 %
           
Average balances:      
  Total loans and leases * $ 3,389,136     $ 3,079,179  
  Earning assets $ 4,084,580     $ 3,723,961  
  Total assets $ 4,189,515     $ 3,801,176  
  Total deposits $ 3,590,692     $ 3,264,343  
           
*Includes loans held for sale      



PREFERRED BANK
Selected Consolidated Financial Information
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for ratios)
                         
                         
                         
        As of
                         
        September 30, June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
         2019     2019     2019     2018     2018 
Unaudited quarterly statement of financial position data:                  
Assets:                    
  Cash and cash equivalents $ 465,189     $ 351,121     $ 623,002     $ 602,759     $ 531,240  
  Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost   7,545       7,702       7,861       8,007       8,203  
  Securities available-for-sale, at fair value   242,655       238,589       182,280       182,413       173,953  
  Loans and Leases:                  
    Real estate - Single and multi-family residential   642,824       646,830       625,416       587,562       559,050  
    Real estate - Land   7,950       9,330       9,352       10,646       10,725  
    Real estate - Commercial   1,533,566       1,419,224       1,395,074       1,358,821       1,337,794  
    Real estate - For sale housing construction   179,651       171,584       152,418       138,815       122,225  
    Real estate - Other construction   216,812       212,988       228,174       207,849       246,815  
    Commercial and industrial, trade finance and other   1,090,647       1,125,730       994,571       1,029,684       998,781  
      Gross loans   3,671,450       3,585,686       3,405,005       3,333,377       3,275,390  
  Allowance for loan and lease losses   (34,281 )     (33,811 )     (31,896 )     (31,065 )     (31,966 )
  Net deferred loan fees   (2,518 )     (1,401 )     (1,501 )     (2,323 )     (2,571 )
    Net loans, excluding loans held for sale $ 3,634,651     $ 3,550,474     $ 3,371,608     $ 3,299,989     $ 3,240,853  
  Loans held for sale $ 2,999     $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -  
    Net loans and leases $ 3,637,650     $ 3,550,474     $ 3,371,608     $ 3,299,989     $ 3,240,853  
                         
  Other real estate owned $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -     $ 4,112  
  Investment in affordable housing   39,780       41,136       42,492       43,849       45,555  
  Federal Home Loan Bank stock   13,101       13,101       11,932       11,933       11,933  
  Other assets   89,564       92,302       89,095       67,485       60,339  
    Total assets $ 4,495,484     $ 4,294,425     $ 4,328,270     $ 4,216,435     $ 4,076,188  
                         
Liabilities:                    
  Deposits:                  
    Demand $ 774,869     $ 718,611     $ 731,795     $ 730,096     $ 745,861  
    Interest-bearing demand   1,435,144       1,279,104       1,372,760       1,397,006       1,360,237  
    Savings   21,985       20,927       20,550       20,369       21,490  
    Time certificates of $250,000 or more   849,574       839,203       778,020       738,626       737,465  
    Other time certificates   787,392       819,163       816,678       753,588       653,697  
      Total deposits $ 3,868,964     $ 3,677,008     $ 3,719,803     $ 3,639,685     $ 3,518,750  
                         
  Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank $ 7,333     $ 8,074     $ 8,417     $ 10,074     $ 6,256  
  Subordinated debt issuance   99,180       99,149       99,118       99,087       99,056  
  Commitments to fund investment in affordable housing partnership   12,904       15,186       17,340       19,530       21,514  
  Other liabilities   48,023       43,566       51,460       31,408       30,643  
    Total liabilities $ 4,036,404     $ 3,842,983     $ 3,896,138     $ 3,799,784     $ 3,676,219  
                         
Equity:                      
  Net common stock, no par value $ 215,123     $ 224,314     $ 222,782     $ 223,778     $ 221,518  
  Retained earnings   239,914       224,401       209,012       194,855       180,793  
  Accumulated other comprehensive income   4,043       2,727       338       (1,982 )     (2,342 )
    Total shareholders' equity $ 459,080     $ 451,442     $ 432,132     $ 416,651     $ 399,969  
    Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,495,484     $ 4,294,425     $ 4,328,270     $ 4,216,435     $ 4,076,188  
                         



 
Preferred Bank
Loan and Credit Quality Information
           
Allowance For Credit Losses & Loss History
      Nine Months Ended   Year ended
      September 30, 2019   December 31, 2018
           
      (Dollars in 000's)
Allowance For Credit Losses      
Balance at Beginning of Period $ 31,065     $ 29,921  
  Charge-Offs      
    Commercial & Industrial   525       4,040  
    Mini-perm Real Estate   101       5,742  
    Total Charge-Offs   626       9,782  
           
  Recoveries      
    Commercial & Industrial   427       796  
    Mini-perm Real Estate   415       -  
    Total Recoveries   842       796  
           
  Net Loan Charge-Offs   (216 )     8,986  
  Provision for Credit Losses   3,000       10,130  
Balance at End of Period $ 34,281     $ 31,065  
Average Loans and Leases Held for Investment $ 3,389,122     $ 3,102,428  
Loans and Leases Held for Investment at end of Period $ 3,671,450     $ 3,333,337  
Net Charge-Offs to Average Loans and Leases   -0.01 %     0.29 %
Allowances for credit losses to loans and leases at end of period   0.93 %     0.93 %
           
           


AT THE COMPANY: AT FINANCIAL PROFILES:
Edward J. Czajka Tony Rossi
Executive Vice President General Information
Chief Financial Officer (310) 622-8221
(213) 891-1188 PFBC@finprofiles.com

Primary Logo

