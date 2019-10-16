Selligent Named “Hot Vendor” in Customer Experience by Aragon Research

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif. and BRUSSELS, Belgium, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Selligent , the intelligent B2C marketing automation company, has been named a Hot Vendor in Customer Experience, 2019 * by Aragon Research. The series of reports recognizes noteworthy, visionary and innovative Hot Vendors in various markets such as customer experience (CX), conversational intelligence, sales engagement, customer journey mapping, conversational AI, among others. Selligent is one of four emerging companies identified that are making a difference with their customer experience offerings.



The recognition for Selligent comes on the heels of recent honors, including Best Overall Marketing Automation Company in the 2019 Martech Breakthrough Awards, and being recognized as a Leader in the Fall 2019 G2 Mid-Market Grid Report for Marketing Automation.

“What makes Selligent hot is its ability to create a holistic view of a consumer’s profile and automate the engagement process throughout the customer journey, including creating and delivering dynamic content that is tailored to meet the needs of the customer/prospect,” said Jim Lundy, Founder, CEO and Lead Analyst at Aragon Research. “Having insights into what content is being used in what manner can provide clarity and enhance the customer’s experience.”

Selligent is a highly integrated, AI-powered omnichannel marketing platform that enables brands to maximize every moment of interaction with today’s connected consumers. The company’s Universal Customer Profile provides a single view of customer interactions and behaviors, aggregating real-time multichannel data to empower companies to deliver relevant content and offers at the right moment and channel. The platform bridges the gap across marketing, sales and service, merging all customer data to deliver ultra-personalized and relevant customer experiences.

“We’re honored to be included as a 2019 Hot Vendor by Aragon Research. We believe that this is a validation of our technology and its ability to shatter the silos that exist within organizations that result in disjointed customer experiences,” said John Hernandez, CEO of Selligent. “Marketers today are increasingly responsible for delivering value, relevance, and ultimately, seamless experiences to consumers. This makes this recognition all the more fitting as our platform truly empowers companies to deliver the ultimate CX.”

Download the Aragon Research “Hot Vendors™ in Customer Experience, 2019 here for FREE.

Required Disclaimer: Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.

About Selligent Marketing Cloud

Selligent Marketing Cloud is an intelligent B2C marketing platform that empowers ambitious marketers to maximize every moment they engage with connected consumers. With native AI capabilities, a robust data layer, and a powerful omnichannel execution engine, Selligent Marketing Cloud enables marketers to deliver ultra-personalized and highly relevant customer experiences that speed time to value swiftly and at scale. More than 700 global brands in retail, travel, automotive, publishing, and financial services trust Selligent Marketing Cloud to help deliver their marketing programs. With offices across the United States and Europe and a network of global partners, Selligent serves over 30 countries with local, personalized service. Learn more at www.selligent.com and connect with the team at Twitter , LinkedIn , and our blog .

*Aragon Research “Hot Vendors™ in Customer Experience, 2019” by Samra Anees and Jim Lundy, October 2019.

Media Contact: Sylvie Tongco, Director of Corporate Communications Sylvie.Tongco@selligent.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.