Inovalon Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- BOWIE, Md., Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inovalon (Nasdaq: INOV), a leading provider of cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare, today announced that it will hold a conference call for investors on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. During the conference call, management will review highlights from the company’s third quarter 2019 financial results, which will be announced via press release after the close of market trading.



The conference call can be accessed by dialing (855) 783-2604, conference ID 7590958; international callers should dial (631) 485-4882 using the same ID. The call will be available for replay on Inovalon’s website at www.inovalon.com.

About Inovalon

Inovalon is a leading provider of cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. Through the Inovalon ONE® Platform, Inovalon brings to the marketplace a national-scale capability to interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem, aggregate and analyze data in real-time, and empower the application of resulting insights to drive meaningful impact at the point of care. Leveraging its platform, unparalleled proprietary datasets, and industry-leading subject matter expertise, Inovalon enables better care, efficiency, and financial performance across the healthcare ecosystem. From health plans and provider organizations, to pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies, Inovalon’s unique achievement of value is delivered through the effective progression of “Turning Data into Insight, and Insight into Action®.” Supporting thousands of clients, including 24 of the top 25 U.S. health plans and 22 of the top 25 global pharma companies, Inovalon’s technology platforms and analytics are informed by data pertaining to more than 976,000 physicians, 535,000 clinical facilities, 278 million Americans, and nearly 46 billion medical events. For more information, visit www.inovalon.com .

Contact:

Kim Collins

Phone: 301-809-4000 x1473

kcollins@inovalon.com



