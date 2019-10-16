Bundle of 5 Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Market Analysis Reports, 2019

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Package of 5 Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Market Analysis Reports 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This package includes the five main PLM Market Analysis Reports (MARs) for 2019, covering the US43.7 billion worldwide PLM market.

The five reports in the package are:

Executive PLM Market Report that provides an overall view of the PLM market facts for calendar year 2018.

PLM Industry Review & Trends Report, contains an overview of the market plus analysis of major trends impacting PLM currently and into coming years.

PLM Market & Solution Provider Analysis Report is a view of the revenues and geographic and industry market information for the major PLM solution providers in the worldwide market.

PLM Market Industry Analysis Report covers the PLM market with a focus on industry segments.

PLM Market Geographic Analysis Report provides a geographic view of the PLM market covering North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East. and Africa), and Asia.

This series of reports will be of interest to managers involved in product development across all industry segments. People running PLM programs or considering PLM also should consider purchasing these report to gain valuable insights into PLM, its supplier community and how it is applied across industries and geographies. PLM solution providers, mergers and acquisitions specialists, and financial analysts will gain valuable insights into the evolving PLM market.



