On Tunisia’s Presidential Elections

By Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State

I congratulate the Tunisian people, who turned out over the weekend to exercise their hard won right to vote. We were impressed with Tunisia’s independent elections commission, which increased voter confidence in the electoral system. Citizens choosing their next President is a milestone on Tunisia’s path to democracy. The U.S. looks forward to working with President elect Kais Saied to continue the longstanding cooperation between our two countries.



