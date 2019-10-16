Dedicated Developers Named One of the Top Mobile App Development Companies in Today’s Market by Business of Apps

Dedicated Developers was recently included in the prestigious Business of Apps top mobile app development company guide, which lists top mobile app developers.

ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dedicated Developers has received yet another app development award – this time being selected as a top mobile app developer by Business of Apps.Business of Apps, located online at businessofapps.com, is a leading media and information brand for the app industry.The company provides news, analysis, data, and marketplaces for app businesses. It was founded in 2014 and has since built a reputation for being an essential resource for people building, marketing and monetizing apps.The Business of Apps website currently reaches a global audience of over 200,000 app industry professionals a month.The company’s Best Mobile App Development Companies (2019) Guide, of which Dedicated Developers is now a member, lists the best app development companies from multiple geographies.Companies are chosen for inclusion in the guide based on having a proven track record and a diversified portfolio. Additional things Business of Apps considers include:• Ability to code for iOS, Android, Windows Mobile or go cross-platform and build a hybrid app• Strength of UX/UI design• Willingness to dabble with new tech like wearables, AR, VR, Blockchain, Amazon Alexa and conversational bots“We’re honored to be one of the select companies named for inclusion on this prestigious list,” said Vishal Bhatia, co-founder of Dedicated Developers. “We also appreciate being recognized for the quality of services we provide and we look forward to helping clients who find us using the Business of Apps guide with their future mobile app projects.”In addition to mobile app development, Dedicated Developers also offer website development services , software development, full-stack development, cloud computing services, IoT services, enterprise mobility solutions and much more.Dedicated Developers has its head office located at 2300 Lakeview Parkway, Suite 700, in Alpharetta, GA, and has several offices around the country located in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York. For more information, please visit https://dedicateddevelopers.com About Dedicated Developers:Dedicated Developers, which was founded in 2007, has served over 300 clients and completed over 1000 projects over the past 12 years. The company has also amassed an 80% repeat client rate.

Why Hire Dedicated Developers?



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.