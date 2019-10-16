PacWest Bancorp Announces Results for the Third Quarter 2019

/EIN News/ -- Highlights



Net Earnings of $110.0 Million, or $0.92 Per Diluted Share

Loan and Lease Production of $1.2 Billion; $263 Million of Net Loan Growth

Core Deposits Growth of $854 million; Represent 84% of Total Deposits

Net Charge-offs to Average Loans of 10 basis points in Third Quarter; 12 basis points Year-To-Date

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PacWest Bancorp (Nasdaq: PACW) today announced net earnings for the third quarter of 2019 of $110.0 million, or $0.92 per diluted share, compared to net earnings for the second quarter of 2019 of $128.1 million, or $1.07 per diluted share. The decrease in net earnings in the third quarter of 2019 was due primarily to a $22.2 million pre-tax gain on the sale of securities in the second quarter of 2019 that contributed $0.13 per diluted share.

Matt Wagner, President and CEO, commented, “We had a solid quarter highlighted by very strong core deposits growth, another quarter of consistent loan production from all of our business groups, and the continuation of our trend of lower credit costs. Our third quarter of 2019 results produced a return on assets of 1.65% and a return on tangible equity of 19.01%.”

Mr. Wagner continued, “In a very competitive market, we achieved our largest core deposit growth quarter ever with growth of $854 million in the third quarter. Core deposits generation, with an emphasis on noninterest-bearing deposits, remains a priority in this declining-rate environment. We achieved solid loan and lease production of $1.2 billion in the third quarter bringing our net loan growth to $778 million, or 6% annualized, for the first nine months of 2019.”

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

At or For the

At or For the

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30, June 30,

Increase

September 30,

Increase

Financial Highlights

2019 2019 (Decrease) 2019

2018 (Decrease)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Net earnings $ 110,026 $ 128,125 $ (18,099 ) $ 350,755 $ 350,298 $ 457 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.92 $ 1.07 $ (0.15 ) $ 2.91 $ 2.79 $ 0.12 Return on average assets 1.65 % 1.99 % (0.34 ) 1.80 % 1.94 % (0.14 ) Return on average tangible equity (1) 19.01 % 23.15 % (4.14 ) 20.90 % 21.22 % (0.32 ) Net interest margin ("NIM") (tax equivalent) 4.46 % 4.72 % (0.26 ) 4.62 % 5.09 % (0.47 ) Yield on average loans and leases (tax equivalent) 5.91 % 6.26 % (0.35 ) 6.11 % 6.20 % (0.09 ) Cost of average total deposits 0.83 % 0.81 % 0.02 0.79 % 0.38 % 0.41 Efficiency ratio 42.3 % 41.6 % 0.7 42.1 % 40.8 % 1.3 Total assets $ 26,724,627 $ 26,344,414 $ 380,213 $ 26,724,627 $ 24,782,126 $ 1,942,501 Loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees $ 18,735,543 $ 18,472,852 $ 262,691 $ 18,735,543 $ 17,230,146 $ 1,505,397 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 7,441,185 $ 7,299,213 $ 141,972 $ 7,441,185 $ 7,834,480 $ (393,295 ) Core deposits $ 16,471,264 $ 15,617,488 $ 853,776 $ 16,471,264 $ 15,512,742 $ 958,522 Total deposits $ 19,733,203 $ 18,805,756 $ 927,447 $ 19,733,203 $ 17,879,543 $ 1,853,660 As percentage of total deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 38 % 39 % (1 ) 38 % 44 % (6 ) Core deposits 84 % 83 % 1 84 % 87 % (3 ) Equity to assets ratio 18.41 % 18.42 % (0.01 ) 18.41 % 19.13 % (0.72 ) Tangible common equity ratio (1) 9.65 % 9.50 % 0.15 9.65 % 9.61 % 0.04 Book value per share $ 41.06 $ 40.49 $ 0.57 $ 41.06 $ 38.46 $ 2.60 Tangible book value per share (1) $ 19.43 $ 18.83 $ 0.60 $ 19.43 $ 17.28 $ 2.15 (1) Non-GAAP measure.





INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

Net Interest Income

Net interest income decreased by $8.7 million to $252.2 million for the third quarter of 2019 compared to $260.9 million for the second quarter of 2019 due mainly to a lower yield on average loans and leases, offset partially by a higher balance of average loans and leases and one more day in the third quarter of 2019. The tax equivalent yield on average loans and leases was 5.91% for the third quarter of 2019 compared to 6.26% for the second quarter of 2019. The decrease in the yield on average loans and leases was due principally to the repricing of variable-rate loans causing lower coupon interest in addition to lower loan prepayment fees in the third quarter compared to the second quarter. The prepayment fees added five basis points to the third quarter loan and lease yield and 14 basis points to the second quarter loan and lease yield.

The tax equivalent NIM was 4.46% for the third quarter of 2019 compared to 4.72% for the second quarter of 2019. The decrease in the NIM was due mainly to lower coupon interest, lower loan prepayment fees, and lower loan fee income.

The cost of average total deposits increased to 0.83% for the third quarter of 2019 from 0.81% for the second quarter of 2019 due to a higher average balance of core interest-bearing deposits combined with a lower average balance of noninterest-bearing deposits. The cost of average interest-bearing deposits declined by one basis point in the third quarter and the cost of average total deposits for the month of September was 0.80%, reflecting actions taken to reduce certain deposit rates in light of the fed funds target rate cuts during the third quarter.

Provision for Credit Losses

The following table presents details of the provision for credit losses for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended

September 30, June 30, Increase Provision for Credit Losses 2019 2019 (Decrease) (In thousands) Addition to allowance for loan and lease losses $ 8,000 $ 10,000 $ (2,000 ) Reduction to reserve for unfunded loan commitments (1,000 ) (2,000 ) 1,000 Total provision for credit losses $ 7,000 $ 8,000 $ (1,000 )





Noninterest Income

The following table presents details of noninterest income for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, Increase Noninterest Income 2019 2019 (Decrease) (In thousands) Service charges on deposit accounts $ 3,525 $ 3,771 $ (246 ) Other commissions and fees 10,855 11,590 (735 ) Leased equipment income 9,615 9,182 433 Gain on sale of loans and leases 765 326 439 Gain on sale of securities 908 22,192 (21,284 ) Other income: Dividends and gains (losses) on equity investments 14 (83 ) 97 Warrant income 3,936 1,214 2,722 Other 3,811 2,701 1,110 Total noninterest income $ 33,429 $ 50,893 $ (17,464 )





Noninterest income decreased by $17.5 million to $33.4 million for the third quarter of 2019 compared to $50.9 million for the second quarter of 2019 due primarily to a $21.3 million decrease in the gain on sale of securities attributable to a $0.9 million net gain on sales of $143 million in the third quarter of 2019 compared to a $22.2 million net gain on sales of $980 million in the second quarter of 2019. We re-positioned a portion of our securities portfolio in the second quarter to shorten the duration of the portfolio and to enhance liquidity. Partially offsetting the decrease in the gain on sale of securities was a $2.7 million increase in warrant income and a $1.1 million increase in other income for the third quarter of 2019. The increase in warrant income was due to higher gains resulting from exercised warrants. The increase in other income was mainly due to higher gains from lease terminations.

Noninterest Expense

The following table presents details of noninterest expense for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, Increase Noninterest Expense 2019 2019 (Decrease) (In thousands) Compensation $ 71,424 $ 68,956 $ 2,468 Occupancy 14,089 14,457 (368 ) Data processing 7,044 6,817 227 Other professional services 4,400 4,629 (229 ) Insurance and assessments 4,100 4,098 2 Intangible asset amortization 4,833 4,870 (37 ) Leased equipment depreciation 5,951 5,558 393 Foreclosed assets expense (income), net 8 (146 ) 154 Loan expense 3,628 3,451 177 Other 11,332 12,737 (1,405 ) Total noninterest expense $ 126,809 $ 125,427 $ 1,382





Noninterest expense increased by $1.4 million to $126.8 million for the third quarter of 2019 compared to $125.4 million for the second quarter of 2019 attributable primarily to a $2.5 million increase in compensation expense, offset partially by a $1.4 million decrease in other expense. Compensation expense increased due mainly to higher incentives expense and higher stock compensation expense, partially offset by lower payroll taxes and benefits expense. Other expense decreased primarily due to lower business development expense and a loss on the early termination of an office lease in the second quarter.

Income Taxes

The overall effective income tax rate was 27.5% for the third quarter of 2019 and 28.2% for the second quarter of 2019. The effective tax rate for the full year 2019 is estimated to be in the range of 27-28%.

BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS

Loans and Leases

The following table presents roll forwards of loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees, for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Roll Forward of Loans and Leases Held September 30, June 30, September 30, for Investment, Net of Deferred Fees (1) 2019 2019 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Balance, beginning of period $ 18,472,852 $ 18,307,697 $ 17,957,713 Additions: Production 1,230,817 1,436,299 3,841,954 Disbursements 1,288,111 1,293,747 3,774,830 Total production and disbursements 2,518,928 2,730,046 7,616,784 Reductions: Payoffs (1,390,883 ) (1,529,213 ) (3,853,396 ) Paydowns (837,551 ) (979,987 ) (2,856,502 ) Total payoffs and paydowns (2,228,434 ) (2,509,200 ) (6,709,898 ) Sales (21,302 ) (38,054 ) (76,292 ) Transfers to foreclosed assets - - (37 ) Charge-offs (6,501 ) (17,637 ) (27,603 ) Transfers to loans held for sale - - (25,124 ) Total reductions (2,256,237 ) (2,564,891 ) (6,838,954 ) Net increase 262,691 165,155 777,830 Balance, end of period $ 18,735,543 $ 18,472,852 $ 18,735,543 Weighted average rate on production (2) 5.45 % 5.15 % 5.21 % (1) Includes direct financing leases but excludes equipment leased to others under operating leases. (2) The weighted average rate on production presents contractual rates on a tax equivalent basis and excludes amortized fees. Amortized fees added approximately 30 basis points to loan yields in 2019 and 31 basis points to loan yields in 2018.





Loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees, increased by $262.7 million, or 6% annualized, in the third quarter of 2019 to $18.7 billion at September 30, 2019. The net loan growth in the third quarter was primarily from the asset-based loan portfolio class and residential real estate construction loan portfolio class.

The following table presents the composition of loans and leases held for investment by loan portfolio segment and class, net of deferred fees, as of the dates indicated:

September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 % of % of % of Loan and Lease Portfolio Amount Total Amount Total Amount Total (In thousands) Real estate mortgage: Commercial $ 4,300,566 23 % $ 4,435,274 24 % $ 4,932,823 28 % Income producing and other residential 3,596,358 19 % 3,640,752 20 % 2,745,837 16 % Total real estate mortgage 7,896,924 42 % 8,076,026 44 % 7,678,660 44 % Real estate construction and land: Commercial 1,009,362 6 % 972,891 5 % 854,346 5 % Residential 1,542,112 8 % 1,403,239 8 % 1,146,611 7 % Total real estate construction and land 2,551,474 14 % 2,376,130 13 % 2,000,957 12 % Total real estate 10,448,398 56 % 10,452,156 57 % 9,679,617 56 % Commercial: Asset-based 3,810,741 20 % 3,606,007 19 % 3,222,311 19 % Venture capital 2,209,649 12 % 2,194,743 12 % 2,031,895 12 % Other commercial 1,858,167 10 % 1,773,564 10 % 1,897,852 11 % Total commercial 7,878,557 42 % 7,574,314 41 % 7,152,058 42 % Consumer 408,588 2 % 446,382 2 % 398,471 2 % Total loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees $ 18,735,543 100 % $ 18,472,852 100 % $ 17,230,146 100 % Total unfunded loan commitments $ 7,790,796 $ 7,610,899 $ 7,055,833





Allowance for Credit Losses

The following tables present roll forwards of the allowance for credit losses for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019

Allowance for Reserve for Total Allowance for Credit Loan and Unfunded Loan Allowance for Losses Rollforward Lease Losses Commitments Credit Losses (In thousands) Beginning balance $ 135,037 $ 34,861 $ 169,898 Charge-offs (6,501 ) - (6,501 ) Recoveries 2,016 - 2,016 Net charge-offs (4,485 ) - (4,485 ) Provision 8,000 (1,000 ) 7,000 Ending balance $ 138,552 $ 33,861 $ 172,413





Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

Allowance for Reserve for Total Allowance for Credit Loan and Unfunded Loan Allowance for Losses Rollforward Lease Losses Commitments Credit Losses (In thousands) Beginning balance $ 136,281 $ 36,861 $ 173,142 Charge-offs (17,637 ) - (17,637 ) Recoveries 6,393 - 6,393 Net charge-offs (11,244 ) - (11,244 ) Provision 10,000 (2,000 ) 8,000 Ending balance $ 135,037 $ 34,861 $ 169,898





The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans and leases held for investment was 0.92% at both September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019.

Gross charge-offs for the third quarter of 2019 were $6.5 million and included $4.4 million for venture capital loans and $1.7 million for other commercial loans compared to gross charge-offs for the second quarter of 2019 of $17.6 million that included $11.8 million for a single asset-based loan, $3.7 million for other commercial loans, and $1.5 million for venture capital loans.

Recoveries for the third quarter of 2019 were $2.0 million and included $1.2 million for other commercial loans and $0.4 million for venture capital loans compared to recoveries for the second quarter of 2019 of $6.4 million that included $4.8 million for venture capital loans and $1.0 million for other commercial loans.

For the third quarter of 2019 and second quarter of 2019, annualized net charge-offs to average loans and leases were 0.10% and 0.25%.

Deposits and Client Investment Funds

The following table presents the composition of our deposit portfolio as of the dates indicated:

September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 % of % of % of Deposit Composition Amount Total Amount Total Amount Total (Dollars in thousands) Noninterest-bearing demand $ 7,441,185 38 % $ 7,299,213 39 % $ 7,834,480 44 % Interest checking 3,645,660 18 % 3,220,353 17 % 2,277,537 13 % Money market 4,870,344 25 % 4,578,083 24 % 4,782,724 27 % Savings 514,075 3 % 519,839 3 % 618,001 3 % Total core deposits 16,471,264 84 % 15,617,488 83 % 15,512,742 87 % Non-core non-maturity deposits 479,732 2 % 436,833 2 % 483,528 3 % Total non-maturity deposits 16,950,996 86 % 16,054,321 85 % 15,996,270 90 % Time deposits $250,000 and under 2,282,976 12 % 2,284,023 12 % 1,509,214 8 % Time deposits over $250,000 499,231 2 % 467,412 3 % 374,059 2 % Total time deposits 2,782,207 14 % 2,751,435 15 % 1,883,273 10 % Total deposits $ 19,733,203 100 % $ 18,805,756 100 % $ 17,879,543 100 %





At September 30, 2019, core deposits totaled $16.5 billion, or 84% of total deposits, including $7.4 billion of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, or 38% of total deposits. The $854 million increase in core deposits for the third quarter of 2019 included strong growth in both our Venture Banking and Community Banking groups.

In addition to deposit products, we also offer alternative non-depository cash investment options for select clients; these alternatives include investments managed by Pacific Western Asset Management Inc. (“PWAM”), our registered investment advisor subsidiary, and third-party sweep products. Total off-balance sheet client investment funds at September 30, 2019 were $1.8 billion, of which $1.5 billion was managed by PWAM.

CREDIT QUALITY

The following table presents loan and lease credit quality metrics as of the dates indicated:

September 30, June 30, Increase Credit Quality Metrics 2019 2019 (Decrease) (Dollars in thousands) NPAs and Performing TDRs: Nonaccrual loans and leases held for investment (1) $ 99,113 $ 81,265 $ 17,848 Accruing loans contractually past due 90 days or more - - - Foreclosed assets, net 1,366 1,472 (106 ) Total nonperforming assets ("NPAs") $ 100,479 $ 82,737 $ 17,742 Nonaccrual loans and leases held for investment to loans and leases held for investment 0.53 % 0.44 % Nonperforming assets to loans and leases held for investment and foreclosed assets 0.54 % 0.45 % Nonaccrual loans and leases held for investment (1) $ 99,113 $ 81,265 $ 17,848 Performing TDRs held for investment 16,329 16,464 (135 ) Total impaired loans and leases $ 115,442 $ 97,729 $ 17,713 Loan and Lease Credit Risk Ratings: Pass $ 18,279,011 $ 18,042,569 $ 236,442 Special mention 267,925 239,304 28,621 Classified 188,607 190,979 (2,372 ) Total loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees $ 18,735,543 $ 18,472,852 $ 262,691 Classified loans and leases held for investment to loans and leases held for investment 1.01 % 1.03 % Allowance for Credit Losses: Allowance for credit losses $ 172,413 $ 169,898 $ 2,515 Provision for credit losses (for the quarter) $ 7,000 $ 8,000 $ (1,000 ) Net charge-offs (for the quarter) $ 4,485 $ 11,244 $ (6,759 ) Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (for the quarter) 0.10 % 0.25 % Allowance for credit losses to loans and leases held for investment 0.92 % 0.92 % Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans and leases held for investment 174.0 % 209.1 % (1) Nonaccrual loans include guaranteed amounts of $15.4 million at September 30, 2019 and $13.0 million at June 30, 2019.





Nonaccrual, classified, and special mention loans and leases fluctuate from period to period as a result of loan repayments and our ongoing active portfolio monitoring.

During the third quarter of 2019, nonaccrual loans and leases increased by $17.8 million, while classified loans and leases decreased by $2.4 million and special mention loans and leases increased by $28.6 million. The increase in nonaccrual loans was primarily attributable to one previously classified $14.9 million security monitoring commercial loan. The increase in special mention loans and leases was due primarily to the downgrade of two security monitoring commercial loans totaling $49 million, partially offset by a net decrease from other activity.

The following table presents nonaccrual loans and leases and accruing loans and leases past due between 30 and 89 days by loan portfolio segment and class as of the dates indicated:

Nonaccrual Loans and Leases Accruing and September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 30-89 Days Past Due % of % of September 30, June 30, Loan Loan 2019 2019 Amount Category Amount Category Amount Amount (Dollars in thousands) Real estate mortgage: Commercial $ 19,515 0.5 % $ 17,012 0.4 % $ - $ 3,948 Income producing and other residential 2,868 0.1 % 2,883 0.1 % 3,750 3,262 Total real estate mortgage 22,383 0.3 % 19,895 0.2 % 3,750 7,210 Real estate construction and land: Commercial 377 0.0 % 390 0.0 % - - Residential - 0.0 % - 0.0 % 2,622 4,672 Total real estate construction and land 377 0.0 % 390 0.0 % 2,622 4,672 Commercial: Asset-based 33,015 0.9 % 32,236 0.9 % 48 12,382 Venture capital 20,131 0.9 % 22,501 1.0 % - - Other commercial 22,554 1.2 % 5,799 0.3 % 4,068 439 Total commercial 75,700 1.0 % 60,536 0.8 % 4,116 12,821 Consumer 653 0.2 % 444 0.1 % 795 964 Total held for investment $ 99,113 0.5 % $ 81,265 0.4 % $ 11,283 $ 25,667





STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM

During the third quarter of 2019, there were no stock repurchases. At September 30, 2019, the remaining amount that could be used to repurchase shares under the $225 million Stock Repurchase Program was $124.7 million.

ABOUT PACWEST BANCORP

PacWest Bancorp (“PacWest”) is a bank holding company with over $26 billion in assets with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank (the “Bank”). The Bank has 74 full-service branches located throughout the state of California and one branch in Durham, North Carolina. Our Community Banking group provides lending and comprehensive deposit and treasury management services to small and medium-sized businesses conducted primarily through our California-based branch offices. We offer additional products and services through our National Lending and Venture Banking groups. National Lending provides asset-based, equipment, real estate and security monitoring cash flow loans and treasury management services to established middle-market businesses on a national basis. Venture Banking offers a comprehensive suite of financial services focused on entrepreneurial businesses and their venture capital and private equity investors, with offices located in key innovative hubs across the United States. For more information about PacWest Bancorp, visit www.pacwestbancorp.com , or to learn more about Pacific Western Bank, visit www.pacwest.com .

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains certain forward-looking information about PacWest that is intended to be covered by the safe harbor for “forward-looking statements” provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include future financial and operating results, expectations, intentions and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements are based on information available at the time of this communication and are based on current beliefs and expectations of the Company’s management and are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including the risk factors described in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

We are under no obligation (and expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET September 30, June 30, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) ASSETS: Cash and due from banks $ 252,596 $ 185,075 $ 175,830 Interest-earning deposits in financial institutions 483,405 422,663 209,937 Total cash and cash equivalents 736,001 607,738 385,767 Securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value 3,817,348 3,807,244 4,009,431 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 26,865 43,146 32,103 Total investment securities 3,844,213 3,850,390 4,041,534 Loans held for sale - - - Gross loans and leases held for investment 18,796,011 18,532,740 18,026,365 Deferred fees, net (60,468 ) (59,888 ) (68,652 ) Total loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees 18,735,543 18,472,852 17,957,713 Allowance for loan and lease losses (138,552 ) (135,037 ) (132,472 ) Total loans and leases held for investment, net 18,596,991 18,337,815 17,825,241 Equipment leased to others under operating leases 295,854 300,668 292,677 Premises and equipment, net 37,926 38,162 34,661 Foreclosed assets, net 1,366 1,472 5,299 Deferred tax asset, net - - 17,489 Goodwill 2,548,670 2,548,670 2,548,670 Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 42,547 47,380 57,120 Other assets 621,059 612,119 522,896 Total assets $ 26,724,627 $ 26,344,414 $ 25,731,354 LIABILITIES: Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 7,441,185 $ 7,299,213 $ 7,888,915 Interest-bearing deposits 12,292,018 11,506,543 10,981,586 Total deposits 19,733,203 18,805,756 18,870,501 Borrowings 1,253,031 1,913,059 1,371,114 Subordinated debentures 456,145 456,112 453,846 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 362,140 317,477 210,305 Total liabilities 21,804,519 21,492,404 20,905,766 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (1) 4,920,108 4,852,010 4,825,588 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 26,724,627 $ 26,344,414 $ 25,731,354 Book value per share $ 41.06 $ 40.49 $ 39.17 Tangible book value per share (2) $ 19.43 $ 18.83 $ 18.02 Shares outstanding 119,831,192 119,829,104 123,189,833 (1) Includes net unrealized gain (loss) on securities available-for-sale, net $ 95,887 $ 73,066 $ (6,075 ) (2) Non-GAAP measure.













PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30,

2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Interest income: Loans and leases $ 275,978 $ 284,236 $ 264,062 $ 834,443 $ 775,447 Investment securities 28,806 28,948 28,061 87,434 81,929 Deposits in financial institutions 2,424 1,349 519 4,423 1,555 Total interest income 307,208 314,533 292,642 926,300 858,931 Interest expense: Deposits 40,703 38,720 21,121 113,658 51,306 Borrowings 6,852 7,210 3,814 21,772 7,383 Subordinated debentures 7,417 7,705 7,390 22,860 21,093 Total interest expense 54,972 53,635 32,325 158,290 79,782 Net interest income 252,236 260,898 260,317 768,010 779,149 Provision for credit losses 7,000 8,000 11,500 19,000 33,000 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 245,236 252,898 248,817 749,010 746,149 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 3,525 3,771 3,979 11,026 12,418 Other commissions and fees 10,855 11,590 12,397 33,453 34,429 Leased equipment income 9,615 9,182 9,120 28,079 28,497 Gain on sale of loans and leases 765 326 - 1,091 4,675 Gain on sale of securities 908 22,192 826 25,261 7,390 Other income 7,761 3,832 10,590 16,476 27,700 Total noninterest income 33,429 50,893 36,912 115,386 115,109 Noninterest expense: Compensation 71,424 68,956 72,333 211,225 213,269 Occupancy 14,089 14,457 13,069 42,866 39,867 Data processing 7,044 6,817 6,740 20,786 20,295 Other professional services 4,400 4,629 6,058 13,542 15,754 Insurance and assessments 4,100 4,098 5,446 12,236 16,503 Intangible asset amortization 4,833 4,870 5,587 14,573 17,520 Leased equipment depreciation 5,951 5,558 5,001 17,160 15,613 Foreclosed assets expense (income), net 8 (146 ) (257 ) (109 ) (440 ) Acquisition, integration and reorganization costs - - 800 618 800 Loan expense 3,628 3,451 2,249 9,964 7,578 Other expense 11,332 12,737 11,127 35,662 35,238 Total noninterest expense 126,809 125,427 128,153 378,523 381,997 Earnings before income taxes 151,856 178,364 157,576 485,873 479,261 Income tax expense 41,830 50,239 41,289 135,118 128,963 Net earnings $ 110,026 $ 128,125 $ 116,287 $ 350,755 $ 350,298 Basic and diluted earnings per share $ 0.92 $ 1.07 $ 0.94 $ 2.91 $ 2.79 Dividends declared and paid per share $ 0.60 $ 0.60 $ 0.60 $ 1.80 $ 1.70





﻿

PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES NET EARNINGS PER SHARE CALCULATIONS Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30,

2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 (In thousands, except per share data)

Basic Earnings Per Share: Net earnings $ 110,026 $ 128,125 $ 116,287 $ 350,755 $ 350,298 Less: earnings allocated to unvested restricted stock (1) (1,369 ) (1,190 ) (1,428 ) (3,725 ) (3,899 ) Net earnings allocated to common shares $ 108,657 $ 126,935 $ 114,859 $ 347,030 $ 346,399 Weighted-average basic shares and unvested restricted stock outstanding 119,831 120,042 123,657 120,691 125,728 Less: weighted-average unvested restricted stock outstanding (1,622 ) (1,462 ) (1,537 ) (1,480 ) (1,473 ) Weighted-average basic shares outstanding 118,209 118,580 122,120 119,211 124,255 Basic earnings per share $ 0.92 $ 1.07 $ 0.94 $ 2.91 $ 2.79 Diluted Earnings Per Share: Net earnings allocated to common shares $ 108,657 $ 126,935 $ 114,859 $ 347,030 $ 346,399 Weighted-average basic shares outstanding 118,209 118,580 122,120 119,211 124,255 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.92 $ 1.07 $ 0.94 $ 2.91 $ 2.79 (1) Represents cash dividends paid to holders of unvested stock, net of forfeitures, plus undistributed earnings amounts available to holders of unvested restricted stock, if any.





PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD ANALYSIS

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Interest Average Interest Average Interest Average Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Balance Expense Cost Balance Expense Cost Balance Expense Cost (Dollars in thousands)

Assets: Loans and leases (1)(2) $ 18,539,281 $ 276,309 5.91 % $ 18,239,690 $ 284,513 6.26 % $ 16,913,792 $ 264,371 6.20 % Investment securities (3) 3,809,243 32,213 3.36 % 3,790,436 29,462 3.12 % 3,844,201 29,711 3.07 % Deposits in financial institutions 445,152 2,424 2.16 % 228,702 1,349 2.37 % 108,485 519 1.90 % Total interest-earning assets (1) 22,793,676 310,946 5.41 % 22,258,828 315,324 5.68 % 20,866,478 294,601 5.60 % Other assets 3,612,927 3,590,361 3,491,293 Total assets $ 26,406,603 $ 25,849,189 $ 24,357,771 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest checking $ 3,598,698 11,942 1.32 % $ 3,242,960 10,644 1.32 % $ 2,433,837 5,135 0.84 % Money market 5,121,856 14,807 1.15 % 5,046,021 14,604 1.16 % 5,270,297 10,689 0.80 % Savings 515,649 218 0.17 % 525,648 227 0.17 % 629,241 233 0.15 % Time 2,795,573 13,736 1.95 % 2,731,156 13,245 1.95 % 1,778,552 5,064 1.13 % Total interest-bearing deposits 12,031,776 40,703 1.34 % 11,545,785 38,720 1.35 % 10,111,927 21,121 0.83 % Borrowings 1,181,313 6,852 2.30 % 1,142,223 7,210 2.53 % 720,449 3,814 2.10 % Subordinated debentures 456,011 7,417 6.45 % 454,901 7,705 6.79 % 452,312 7,390 6.48 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 13,669,100 54,972 1.60 % 13,142,909 53,635 1.64 % 11,284,688 32,325 1.14 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 7,487,555 7,544,027 8,120,306 Other liabilities 359,202 343,364 203,958 Total liabilities 21,515,857 21,030,300 19,608,952 Stockholders' equity 4,890,746 4,818,889 4,748,819 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 26,406,603 $ 25,849,189 $ 24,357,771 Net interest income (1) $ 255,974 $ 261,689 $ 262,276 Net interest spread (1) 3.81 % 4.04 % 4.46 % Net interest margin (1) 4.46 % 4.72 % 4.99 % Total deposits (4) $ 19,519,331 $ 40,703 0.83 % $ 19,089,812 $ 38,720 0.81 % $ 18,232,233 $ 21,121 0.46 % (1) Tax equivalent. (2) Includes discount accretion on acquired loans of $2.6 million, $3.5 million, and $6.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, and September 30, 2018, respectively. (3) Includes tax-equivalent adjustments of $3.4 million, $0.5 million, and $1.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, and September 30, 2018 related to tax-exempt income on investment securities. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%. (4) Total deposits is the sum of total interest-bearing deposits and noninterest-bearing demand deposits. The cost of total deposits is calculated as annualized interest expense on total deposits divided by average total deposits.









PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FIVE QUARTER BALANCE SHEET September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

ASSETS: Cash and due from banks $ 252,596 $ 185,075 $ 224,758 $ 175,830 $ 196,502 Interest-earning deposits in financial institutions 483,405 422,663 332,124 209,937 185,284 Total cash and cash equivalents 736,001 607,738 556,882 385,767 381,786 Securities available-for-sale 3,817,348 3,807,244 3,994,708 4,009,431 3,820,333 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 26,865 43,146 29,430 32,103 31,077 Total investment securities 3,844,213 3,850,390 4,024,138 4,041,534 3,851,410 Loans held for sale - - 25,124 - - Gross loans and leases held for investment 18,796,011 18,532,740 18,371,295 18,026,365 17,295,589 Deferred fees, net (60,468 ) (59,888 ) (63,598 ) (68,652 ) (65,443 ) Total loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees 18,735,543 18,472,852 18,307,697 17,957,713 17,230,146 Allowance for loan and lease losses (138,552 ) (135,037 ) (136,281 ) (132,472 ) (141,920 ) Total loans and leases held for investment, net 18,596,991 18,337,815 18,171,416 17,825,241 17,088,226 Equipment leased to others under operating leases 295,854 300,668 293,853 292,677 275,707 Premises and equipment, net 37,926 38,162 37,783 34,661 34,012 Foreclosed assets, net 1,366 1,472 3,291 5,299 4,407 Deferred tax asset, net - - - 17,489 41,280 Goodwill 2,548,670 2,548,670 2,548,670 2,548,670 2,548,670 Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 42,547 47,380 52,250 57,120 62,106 Other assets 621,059 612,119 610,731 522,896 494,522 Total assets $ 26,724,627 $ 26,344,414 $ 26,324,138 $ 25,731,354 $ 24,782,126 LIABILITIES: Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 7,441,185 $ 7,299,213 $ 7,712,409 $ 7,888,915 $ 7,834,480 Interest-bearing deposits 12,292,018 11,506,543 11,573,518 10,981,586 10,045,063 Total deposits 19,733,203 18,805,756 19,285,927 18,870,501 17,879,543 Borrowings 1,253,031 1,913,059 1,481,087 1,371,114 1,513,166 Subordinated debentures 456,145 456,112 454,458 453,846 452,944 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 362,140 317,477 311,684 210,305 194,788 Total liabilities 21,804,519 21,492,404 21,533,156 20,905,766 20,040,441 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (1) 4,920,108 4,852,010 4,790,982 4,825,588 4,741,685 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 26,724,627 $ 26,344,414 $ 26,324,138 $ 25,731,354 $ 24,782,126 Book value per share $ 41.06 $ 40.49 $ 39.86 $ 39.17 $ 38.46 Tangible book value per share (2) $ 19.43 $ 18.83 $ 18.22 $ 18.02 $ 17.28 Shares outstanding 119,831,192 119,829,104 120,201,149 123,189,833 123,283,450 (1) Includes net unrealized gain (loss) on securities available-for-sale, net $ 95,887 $ 73,066 $ 37,258 $ (6,075 ) $ (43,854 ) (2) Non-GAAP measure.





PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FIVE QUARTER STATEMENT OF EARNINGS

Three Months Ended

September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Interest income: Loans and leases $ 275,978 $ 284,236 $ 274,229 $ 272,522 $ 264,062 Investment securities 28,806 28,948 29,680 29,690 28,061 Deposits in financial institutions 2,424 1,349 650 527 519 Total interest income 307,208 314,533 304,559 302,739 292,642 Interest expense: Deposits 40,703 38,720 34,235 28,834 21,121 Borrowings 6,852 7,210 7,710 4,602 3,814 Subordinated debentures 7,417 7,705 7,738 7,538 7,390 Total interest expense 54,972 53,635 49,683 40,974 32,325 Net interest income 252,236 260,898 254,876 261,765 260,317 Provision for credit losses 7,000 8,000 4,000 12,000 11,500 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 245,236 252,898 250,876 249,765 248,817 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 3,525 3,771 3,730 4,091 3,979 Other commissions and fees 10,855 11,590 11,008 11,114 12,397 Leased equipment income 9,615 9,182 9,282 9,384 9,120 Gain on sale of loans and leases 765 326 - - - Gain on sale of securities 908 22,192 2,161 786 826 Other income 7,761 3,832 4,883 8,151 10,590 Total noninterest income 33,429 50,893 31,064 33,526 36,912 Noninterest expense: Compensation 71,424 68,956 70,845 69,299 72,333 Occupancy 14,089 14,457 14,320 13,356 13,069 Data processing 7,044 6,817 6,925 6,930 6,740 Other professional services 4,400 4,629 4,513 6,198 6,058 Insurance and assessments 4,100 4,098 4,038 4,202 5,446 Intangible asset amortization 4,833 4,870 4,870 4,986 5,587 Leased equipment depreciation 5,951 5,558 5,651 5,758 5,001 Foreclosed assets expense (income), net 8 (146 ) 29 (311 ) (257 ) Acquisition, integration and reorganization costs - - 618 970 800 Loan expense 3,628 3,451 2,885 2,991 2,249 Other expense 11,332 12,737 11,593 14,856 11,127 Total noninterest expense 126,809 125,427 126,287 129,235 128,153 Earnings before income taxes 151,856 178,364 155,653 154,056 157,576 Income tax expense 41,830 50,239 43,049 39,015 41,289 Net earnings $ 110,026 $ 128,125 $ 112,604 $ 115,041 $ 116,287 Basic and diluted earnings per share $ 0.92 $ 1.07 $ 0.92 $ 0.93 $ 0.94 Dividends declared and paid per share $ 0.60 $ 0.60 $ 0.60 $ 0.60 $ 0.60









PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FIVE QUARTER SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

At or For the Three Months Ended

September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 (Dollars in thousands)

Performance Ratios: Return on average assets (1) 1.65 % 1.99 % 1.77 % 1.84 % 1.89 % Return on average equity (1) 8.93 % 10.66 % 9.48 % 9.59 % 9.72 % Return on average tangible equity (1)(2) 19.01 % 23.15 % 20.64 % 21.23 % 21.61 % Efficiency ratio 42.3 % 41.6 % 42.4 % 41.7 % 40.9 % Noninterest expense as a percentage of average assets (1) 1.91 % 1.95 % 1.99 % 2.07 % 2.09 % Average Yields/Costs (1): Yield on: Average loans and leases (3) 5.91 % 6.26 % 6.16 % 6.27 % 6.20 % Average interest-earning assets (3) 5.41 % 5.68 % 5.60 % 5.68 % 5.60 % Cost of: Average interest-bearing deposits 1.34 % 1.35 % 1.24 % 1.10 % 0.83 % Average total deposits 0.83 % 0.81 % 0.73 % 0.62 % 0.46 % Average interest-bearing liabilities 1.60 % 1.64 % 1.57 % 1.40 % 1.14 % Net interest spread (3) 3.81 % 4.04 % 4.03 % 4.28 % 4.46 % Net interest margin (3) 4.46 % 4.72 % 4.69 % 4.91 % 4.99 % Average Balances: Assets: Loans and leases, net of deferred fees $ 18,539,281 $ 18,239,690 $ 18,064,230 $ 17,275,343 $ 16,913,792 Interest-earning assets 22,793,676 22,258,828 22,144,711 21,269,363 20,866,478 Total assets 26,406,603 25,849,189 25,775,949 24,784,462 24,357,771 Liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 7,487,555 7,544,027 7,783,652 8,163,699 8,120,306 Interest-bearing deposits 12,031,776 11,545,785 11,156,773 10,422,761 10,111,927 Total deposits 19,519,331 19,089,812 18,940,425 18,586,460 18,232,233 Borrowings 1,181,313 1,142,223 1,218,319 764,039 720,449 Subordinated debentures 456,011 454,901 454,203 452,998 452,312 Interest-bearing liabilities 13,669,100 13,142,909 12,829,295 11,639,798 11,284,688 Stockholders' equity 4,890,746 4,818,889 4,815,965 4,758,401 4,748,819 (1) Annualized. (2) Non-GAAP measure. (3) Tax equivalent.





PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FIVE QUARTER SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

At or For the Three Months Ended

September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 (Dollars in thousands)

Credit Quality Ratios: Nonaccrual loans and leases held for investment to loans and leases held for investment 0.53 % 0.44 % 0.48 % 0.44 % 0.66 % Nonperforming assets to loans and leases held for investment and foreclosed assets 0.54 % 0.45 % 0.50 % 0.47 % 0.68 % Classified loans and leases held for investment to loans and leases held for investment 1.01 % 1.03 % 1.04 % 1.32 % 1.51 % Provision for credit losses (for the quarter) to average loans and leases held for investment (annualized) 0.15 % 0.18 % 0.09 % 0.28 % 0.27 % Net charge-offs (for the quarter) to average loans and leases held for investment (annualized) 0.10 % 0.25 % 0.00 % 0.46 % 0.04 % Trailing 12 months net charge-offs to average loans and leases held for investment 0.20 % 0.18 % 0.22 % 0.26 % 0.28 % Allowance for credit losses to loans and leases held for investment 0.92 % 0.92 % 0.95 % 0.94 % 1.03 % Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans and leases held for investment 174.0 % 209.1 % 195.6 % 213.5 % 156.9 % PacWest Bancorp Consolidated Capital: Tier 1 leverage ratio (1) 9.50 % 9.49 % 9.38 % 10.13 % 10.10 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (1) 9.55 % 9.53 % 9.48 % 10.01 % 10.18 % Tier 1 capital ratio (1) 9.55 % 9.53 % 9.48 % 10.01 % 10.18 % Total capital ratio (1) 12.16 % 12.18 % 12.15 % 12.72 % 13.03 % Risk-weighted assets (1) $ 23,579,614 $ 23,117,199 $ 22,939,074 $ 22,525,096 $ 21,650,542 Equity to assets ratio 18.41 % 18.42 % 18.20 % 18.75 % 19.13 % Tangible common equity ratio (2) 9.65 % 9.50 % 9.23 % 9.60 % 9.61 % Book value per share $ 41.06 $ 40.49 $ 39.86 $ 39.17 $ 38.46 Tangible book value per share (2) $ 19.43 $ 18.83 $ 18.22 $ 18.02 $ 17.28 Pacific Western Bank Capital: Tier 1 leverage ratio (1) 10.72 % 10.76 % 10.57 % 10.80 % 10.78 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (1) 10.79 % 10.80 % 10.69 % 10.68 % 10.87 % Tier 1 capital ratio (1) 10.79 % 10.80 % 10.69 % 10.68 % 10.87 % Total capital ratio (1) 11.52 % 11.53 % 11.45 % 11.44 % 11.69 % (1) Capital information for September 30, 2019 is preliminary. (2) Non-GAAP measure.





GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial disclosures for: (1) return on average tangible equity, (2) tangible common equity ratio, and (3) tangible book value per share. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company’s operational performance and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of such financial performance. In particular, the use of return on average tangible equity, tangible common equity ratio, and tangible book value per share is prevalent among banking regulators, investors and analysts. Accordingly, we disclose the non-GAAP measures in addition to the related GAAP measures of: (1) return on average equity, (2) equity to assets ratio, and (3) book value per share.

The tables below present the reconciliations of these GAAP financial measures to the related non-GAAP financial measures:

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30,

Return on Average Tangible Equity 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Dollars in thousands) Net earnings $ 110,026 $ 128,125 $ 116,287 $ 350,755 $ 350,298 Average stockholders' equity $ 4,890,746 $ 4,818,889 $ 4,748,819 $ 4,842,140 $ 4,826,944 Less: Average intangible assets 2,593,925 2,598,762 2,614,055 2,598,806 2,619,624 Average tangible common equity $ 2,296,821 $ 2,220,127 $ 2,134,764 $ 2,243,334 $ 2,207,320 Return on average equity (1) 8.93 % 10.66 % 9.72 % 9.68 % 9.70 % Return on average tangible equity (2) 19.01 % 23.15 % 21.61 % 20.90 % 21.22 % (1) Annualized net earnings divided by average stockholders' equity. (2) Annualized net earnings divided by average tangible common equity.





Tangible Common Equity Ratio/ September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, Tangible Book Value Per Share 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Stockholders' equity $ 4,920,108 $ 4,852,010 $ 4,790,982 $ 4,825,588 $ 4,741,685 Less: Intangible assets 2,591,217 2,596,050 2,600,920 2,605,790 2,610,776 Tangible common equity $ 2,328,891 $ 2,255,960 $ 2,190,062 $ 2,219,798 $ 2,130,909 Total assets $ 26,724,627 $ 26,344,414 $ 26,324,138 $ 25,731,354 $ 24,782,126 Less: Intangible assets 2,591,217 2,596,050 2,600,920 2,605,790 2,610,776 Tangible assets $ 24,133,410 $ 23,748,364 $ 23,723,218 $ 23,125,564 $ 22,171,350 Equity to assets ratio 18.41 % 18.42 % 18.20 % 18.75 % 19.13 % Tangible common equity ratio (1) 9.65 % 9.50 % 9.23 % 9.60 % 9.61 % Book value per share $ 41.06 $ 40.49 $ 39.86 $ 39.17 $ 38.46 Tangible book value per share (2) $ 19.43 $ 18.83 $ 18.22 $ 18.02 $ 17.28 Shares outstanding 119,831,192 119,829,104 120,201,149 123,189,833 123,283,450 (1) Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets. (2) Tangible common equity divided by shares outstanding.

Contact: Matthew P. Wagner Patrick J. Rusnak President and CEO Executive Vice President and CFO Phone: 310-887-8520 714-989-4705



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.