Global E-Cigarette Market Report 2019 | Revenues & Volume Through 2015-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global E-Cigarette Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast by Device Types, by Demography, by Distribution, by Regions, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global e-cigarettes market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.3% during 2019-2025.



This report comprehensively covers the market by device types, gender, age group, sales channel, and regions.

The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Rising health concerns, changing consumer preferences and an increase in the number of vape shops are the major catalysts in the promotion of e-cigarettes as a smoking cessation tool globally. The idea of e-cigarettes as a smoking cessation tool has been gaining momentum lately. Customization offered in the product, rising importance being placed on health by the government of most of the countries along with the fact that e-cigarettes are allowed in public places has aided the growth of e-cigarettes market around the world.



Europe holds the majority of the revenue and volume share in the overall e-cigarette market, by region. This is due to the fact that Europe has a significantly large smoking population and the social acceptance of e-cigarettes in the region is substantially high. North America is the second-largest regional market after Europe.



The majority of the market is captured by rechargeable e-cigarettes as these offer advantages such as being more sustainable, having options for customization and being available in a huge variety of flavors. Though tobacco was the most preferred flavor type when e-cigarettes were initially introduced, people's preferences have now shifted to fruity, sugary and dessert-based flavors.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Report Description

2.2 Key Highlights of the Report

2.3 Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Assumptions



3. Global E-Cigarette Market Overview

3.1 Global E-Cigarette Market Revenues & Volume, 2015 - 2025F

3.2 Global E-Cigarette Market Revenue Share, By Regions, 2018 & 2025F

3.3 Global E-Cigarette Market Industry Life Cycle

3.4 Global E-Cigarette Market- Porter's Five Forces, 2018



4. Global E-Cigarette Market Dynamics

4.1 Impact Analysis

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints



5. Global E-Cigarette Market Trends



6. North America E-Cigarette Market Overview

6.1 North America E-Cigarette Market Revenues & Volume, 2015-2025F

6.2 North America E-Cigarette Market Revenues & Volume Share, By Device Type, 2018 & 2025F

6.3 North America E-Cigarette Market Revenues & Volume Share, By Country, 2018 & 2025F

6.4 United States of America E-Cigarette Market Overview

6.4.1 United States of America E-Cigarette Country Indicator

6.4.2 United States of America E-Cigarette Market Revenues & Volume, 2015-2025F

6.4.3 United States of America E-Cigarette Market Revenues & Volume, By Device Type, 2018 & 2025F

6.4.3.1 United States of America E-Cigarette Disposable E-Cigarette Market Revenues & Volume, 2015-2025F

6.4.3.2 United States of America Modular/Rechargeable E-Cigarette Market Revenues & Volume, 2015-2025F

6.4.4 United States of America E-Cigarette Market Overview, By Gender, 2018

6.4.5 United States of America E-Cigarette Market Overview, By Age Group, 2018

6.4.6 United States of America E-Cigarette Market Overview, By Distribution, 2018

6.5 Canada E-Cigarette Market Overview

6.5.1 Canada E-Cigarette Country Indicator

6.5.2 Canada E-Cigarette Market Revenues & Volume, 2015-2025F

6.5.3 Canada E-Cigarette Market Revenues & Volume, By Device Type, 2018 & 2025F

6.5.3.1. Canada Disposable E-Cigarette Market Revenues & Volume, 2015-2025F

6.5.3.2 Canada Modular/Rechargeable E-Cigarette Market Revenues & Volume, 2015-2025F

6.5.4 Canada E-Cigarette Market Overview, By Gender, 2018

6.5.5 Canada E-Cigarette Market Overview, By Age Group, 2018

6.5.6 Canada E-Cigarette Market Overview, By Distribution, 2018



7. Latin America E-Cigarette Market Overview



8. Europe E-Cigarette Market Overview



9. Asia-Pacific E-Cigarette Market Overview



10. Middle East & Africa E-Cigarette Market Overview



11. Global E-Cigarette Market Regulations



12. Global E-Cigarette Market Opportunity Assessment,

12.1 Global E-Cigarette Market Opportunity Assessment, By Region, 2025F



13. Global E-Cigarette Market Competitive Landscape

13.1 Global E-Cigarette Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2018

13.1.1 North America E-Cigarette Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2018

13.1.2 Latin America E-Cigarette Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2018

13.1.3 Europe E-Cigarette Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2018

13.1.4 Asia-Pacific E-Cigarette Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2018

13.1.5 Middle East & Africa E-Cigarette Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2018

13.2 Global E-Cigarette Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Device Type



14. Company Profiles

14.1 Innokin Technology Co. Ltd.

14.2 Shenzhen IVPS Technology Co Limited

14.3 Turning Point Brands, Inc.

14.4 Imperial Brands plc

14.5 Japan Tobacco International

14.6 Philip Morris International Inc.

14.7 British American Tobacco plc

14.8 Juul Labs, Inc.

14.9 Shenzhen Joytech Co. Ltd.



15. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nuy1d0

