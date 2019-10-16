Cloud Storage/Software Usage in Production/Post Report, 2019 - Segmented by Industry & Business Type
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Storage/Software Usage in Production / Post Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A comprehensive survey-based report on the use of cloud storage, software, and other related issues and brands used in the broadcast pro video marketplace.
Industry Type
- Advertising
- Audio Facility
- Broadcast TV
- Cable TV
- Digital Media Production (home-based)
- Education
- Film Production / Post
- Video Production / Post
- Corporate / Industrial Video
- Gaming
- Government/Military Video
- House of Worship
- Internet/Web/IPTV/Telecom
- Media
- Non-Profit
- Online News
- Retail
- Equipment Supplier, Dealer, Rep.
- Other
Business Type
- Small Content Creators: Independent filmmakers; Documentarians; 1-4 employee post-production houses; Writers; Freelance professionals; Online content communities
- Medium Content Creators: Independent Studios; Local Broadcasters & Affiliates; Small to Medium Production Facilities; Post Production Facilities (5-20 or more employees); Online Content Communities
- Large Content Creators: Television Networks; Studios; Large Production Facilities; Global Online Content Communities (Over 20 employees).
Key Topics Covered
Executive Summary
Demographics
- Geographic Regions
- Size by Number of Employees
- Types of Digital Content Production
- Documentary
- Episodic Television
- Feature Film
- Industrials (Corporate Videos)
- Infomercial
- Music Video
- News
- Online
- Online Webisodic Content
- Other Commercial
- Other Non-Commercial
- Short Form Film
- Short Form Online Content
- Special Event Content
- Sports Video
- Syndicated Television
- Television
- Training Video
- Video Ads
- Other
Cloud Usage in Production / Post
- Incidence of Cloud Usage
- Incidence of Production / Post Activities in Cloud
- Percentage of Each Activity in Cloud
- Current/Future Spend ($) on Each Cloud Activity
- Usage of Video File Transfer/Storage Services
- Amount of Video Storage in Cloud
- Types of Software as a Service (Saas) Used
- Number of Multiple Users in Cloud for Data/Video Sharing
- Ranking of Reasons for not using Cloud yet
- Security worries
- Pricing does not work for me
- Low image quality
- Poor access reliability
- Low access bandwidth
- Feature-set not ready
- Poor support
- Other
- Cloud Vendors Currently Used / Planned to Use in 2014
- TelVu
- Veset
- DaVinci Cloud
- Media Excel
- TVU Networks
- Vidyo
- Aspera
- Streambox
- Qumu
- Quantel
- Signiant
- Other
Formats & Editing Trends
- Brand Share for Cloud Editing Platforms
- Adobe Premiere Pro CC
- Avid Interplay Sphere
- Aframe
- Roundup
- PixelFlow
- StarsVu
- Mixmoov
- Other
- Software Suites Used for Editing
- Final Cut Pro X
- Apple Final Cut Pro 7
- Adobe Production Premium
- Sony Vegas Pro
- Avid Media Composer
- Magix Video Pro X
- Edius
- Other
- Video Compression Formats
- MPEG 2
- MPEG 4
- H.264 or H.265
- SD
- HD
- 2K
- 4K
- XAVC
- Other
Brand Usage Market Shares of Key Product Types
- Cameras
- ARRI
- Blackmagic
- Canon
- GoPro
- Grass Valley
- Hitachi
- Ikegami
- Ikonoskop
- JVC
- Nikon
- Olympus
- Panasonic
- RED
- Silicon Imaging
- Sony
- Vision Research
- Android Smartphone / Apps
- iPhone Smartphone / Apps
- Filmic Pro
- Other
- Post Production Tools
- Adobe Creative Suite - Cloud Sub.
- Adobe Creative Suite Software
- Adobe Premiere
- Adobe After Effects
- Adobe Photoshop
- Adobe Other
- Apple FCP 7
- Apple FCP X
- Apple iMovie
- Apple Motion
- Apple Color
- Apple Other
- Assimilate Scratch
- Autodesk
- Avid DS
- Avid Media Composer
- Avid Motion Graphics
- Avid Pro Tools
- Avid Symphony
- Avid Other
- Boris FX Media 100
- Boris FX Other
- DaVinci Resolve
- Digital Vision Nucoda
- Fairlight
- FilmLight Baselight
- Grass Valley Edius
- Lightworks
- Matrox
- NewTek LightWave 3D
- NewTek TriCaster
- Nuendo
- Pyramix
- Quantel Pablo Rio
- Quantel Other
- Red Giant
- SGO Mistika
- Sony Vegas Pro
- VeriCorder Voddio (iPhone, iPad)
- Touch Edit Pro (iPad)
- Other
- Visual Effects Software Solutions
- SideEffects: Houdini
- Adobe: AfterEffects, Creative Cloud
- Avid: Media Composer, Symphony
- Red Giant: Holomatrix, Singular, etc.
- Maxon: Cinema 4D, Bodypaint 3D
- Autodesk: Entertainment Creation Suite, Flame, Maya
- Sony Creative Suite: Vegas, Forge
- GenArts: Sapphire, Sapphire Edge, Monsters GT, ParticleIllusion
- Eyeon Software: Fusion, Connection, Dimension, Rotation
- Foundary: Nuke, Hiero, Mari, Katana
- MovieStorm
- Mesh (a Previz Software)
- Frameforge 3D
- TechSmith: Camtasia
- Other
Computer Platforms / Tablet Types Used for Post Production
- Computer Platforms - Mac vs. PC
- Tablet Types
- Apple IOS
- Android
- WIndows
- Kindle Fire HDX
- Other
Online Industry Media Ranked
- Website Visits
- Subscribe to Newsletter
- Considered to be Most Useful
- Industry Sites Ranked include:
- Broadcast Beat Magazine
- Broadcasting and Cable
- Createasphere
- Creative Cow
- Digital Media Net
- Digital Production Buzz
- Digital Video
- DigitalProductionBuzz.com
- Lynda.com
- MacProvideo.com
- Other
- Pro Photo Coalition
- Pro Video Coalition
- Production Hub
- Studio Daily
- StudioDaily.com
- TV Broadcast
- TV Technology
- Videography
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/frs9c
