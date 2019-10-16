There were 887 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,884 in the last 365 days.

Cloud Storage/Software Usage in Production/Post Report, 2019 - Segmented by Industry & Business Type

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Storage/Software Usage in Production / Post Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A comprehensive survey-based report on the use of cloud storage, software, and other related issues and brands used in the broadcast pro video marketplace.

Industry Type

  • Advertising
  • Audio Facility
  • Broadcast TV
  • Cable TV
  • Digital Media Production (home-based)
  • Education
  • Film Production / Post
  • Video Production / Post
  • Corporate / Industrial Video
  • Gaming
  • Government/Military Video
  • House of Worship
  • Internet/Web/IPTV/Telecom
  • Media
  • Non-Profit
  • Online News
  • Retail
  • Equipment Supplier, Dealer, Rep.
  • Other

Business Type

  1. Small Content Creators: Independent filmmakers; Documentarians; 1-4 employee post-production houses; Writers; Freelance professionals; Online content communities
  2. Medium Content Creators: Independent Studios; Local Broadcasters & Affiliates; Small to Medium Production Facilities; Post Production Facilities (5-20 or more employees); Online Content Communities
  3. Large Content Creators: Television Networks; Studios; Large Production Facilities; Global Online Content Communities (Over 20 employees).

Key Topics Covered

Executive Summary

Cloud Usage in Production / Post

  • Incidence of Cloud Usage
  • Incidence of Production / Post Activities in Cloud
  • Percentage of Each Activity in Cloud
  • Current/Future Spend ($) on Each Cloud Activity
  • Usage of Video File Transfer/Storage Services
  • Amount of Video Storage in Cloud
  • Types of Software as a Service (Saas) Used
  • Number of Multiple Users in Cloud for Data/Video Sharing
  • Ranking of Reasons for not using Cloud yet
    • Security worries
    • Pricing does not work for me
    • Low image quality
    • Poor access reliability
    • Low access bandwidth
    • Feature-set not ready
    • Poor support
    • Other
  • Cloud Vendors Currently Used / Planned to Use in 2014
    • TelVu
    • Veset
    • DaVinci Cloud
    • Media Excel
    • TVU Networks
    • Vidyo
    • Aspera
    • Streambox
    • Qumu
    • Quantel
    • Signiant
    • Other

Formats & Editing Trends

  • Brand Share for Cloud Editing Platforms
    • Adobe Premiere Pro CC
    • Avid Interplay Sphere
    • Aframe
    • Roundup
    • PixelFlow
    • StarsVu
    • Mixmoov
    • Other
  • Software Suites Used for Editing
    • Final Cut Pro X
    • Apple Final Cut Pro 7
    • Adobe Production Premium
    • Sony Vegas Pro
    • Avid Media Composer
    • Magix Video Pro X
    • Edius
    • Other
  • Video Compression Formats
    • MPEG 2
    • MPEG 4
    • H.264 or H.265
    • SD
    • HD
    • 2K
    • 4K
    • XAVC
    • Other

Brand Usage Market Shares of Key Product Types

  • Cameras
    • ARRI
    • Blackmagic
    • Canon
    • GoPro
    • Grass Valley
    • Hitachi
    • Ikegami
    • Ikonoskop
    • JVC
    • Nikon
    • Olympus
    • Panasonic
    • RED
    • Silicon Imaging
    • Sony
    • Vision Research
    • Android Smartphone / Apps
    • iPhone Smartphone / Apps
    • Filmic Pro
    • Other
  • Post Production Tools
    • Adobe Creative Suite - Cloud Sub.
    • Adobe Creative Suite Software
    • Adobe Premiere
    • Adobe After Effects
    • Adobe Photoshop
    • Adobe Other
    • Apple FCP 7
    • Apple FCP X
    • Apple iMovie
    • Apple Motion
    • Apple Color
    • Apple Other
    • Assimilate Scratch
    • Autodesk
    • Avid DS
    • Avid Media Composer
    • Avid Motion Graphics
    • Avid Pro Tools
    • Avid Symphony
    • Avid Other
    • Boris FX Media 100
    • Boris FX Other
    • DaVinci Resolve
    • Digital Vision Nucoda
    • Fairlight
    • FilmLight Baselight
    • Grass Valley Edius
    • Lightworks
    • Matrox
    • NewTek LightWave 3D
    • NewTek TriCaster
    • Nuendo
    • Pyramix
    • Quantel Pablo Rio
    • Quantel Other
    • Red Giant
    • SGO Mistika
    • Sony Vegas Pro
    • VeriCorder Voddio (iPhone, iPad)
    • Touch Edit Pro (iPad)
    • Other
  • Visual Effects Software Solutions
    • SideEffects: Houdini
    • Adobe: AfterEffects, Creative Cloud
    • Avid: Media Composer, Symphony
    • Red Giant: Holomatrix, Singular, etc.
    • Maxon: Cinema 4D, Bodypaint 3D
    • Autodesk: Entertainment Creation Suite, Flame, Maya
    • Sony Creative Suite: Vegas, Forge
    • GenArts: Sapphire, Sapphire Edge, Monsters GT, ParticleIllusion
    • Eyeon Software: Fusion, Connection, Dimension, Rotation
    • Foundary: Nuke, Hiero, Mari, Katana
    • MovieStorm
    • Mesh (a Previz Software)
    • Frameforge 3D
    • TechSmith: Camtasia
    • Other

Computer Platforms / Tablet Types Used for Post Production

  • Computer Platforms - Mac vs. PC
  • Tablet Types
    • Apple IOS
    • Android
    • WIndows
    • Kindle Fire HDX
    • Other

Online Industry Media Ranked

  • Website Visits
  • Subscribe to Newsletter
  • Considered to be Most Useful
  • Industry Sites Ranked include:
  • Broadcast Beat Magazine
  • Broadcasting and Cable
  • Createasphere
  • Creative Cow
  • Digital Media Net
  • Digital Production Buzz
  • Digital Video
  • DigitalProductionBuzz.com
  • Lynda.com
  • MacProvideo.com
  • Other
  • Pro Photo Coalition
  • Pro Video Coalition
  • Production Hub
  • Studio Daily
  • StudioDaily.com
  • TV Broadcast
  • TV Technology
  • Videography

Companies Mentioned

  • Adobe
  • Aframe
  • Android
  • Apple
  • ARRI
  • Aspera
  • Autodesk
  • Avid
  • Blackmagic
  • Boris FX
  • Canon
  • Createasphere
  • Creative Cow
  • DaVinci
  • Digital Media Net
  • Digital Production Buzz
  • Digital Video
  • Digital Vision
  • Edius
  • Eyeon Software
  • Fairlight
  • Filmic Pro
  • FilmLight Baselight
  • Final Cut Pro X
  • Foundary
  • Frameforge 3D
  • GenArts
  • GoPro
  • Grass Valley
  • Hitachi
  • Ikegami
  • Ikonoskop
  • JVC
  • Lightworks
  • Lynda.com
  • MacProvideo.com
  • Magix Video Pro X
  • Matrox
  • Media Excel
  • Mesh
  • Mixmoov
  • MovieStorm
  • NewTek
  • Nikon
  • Nuendo
  • Olympus
  • Panasonic
  • PixelFlow
  • Pyramix
  • Quantel
  • Qumu
  • RED
  • Red Giant
  • Roundup
  • SGO
  • Signiant
  • Silicon Imaging
  • Sony
  • StarsVu
  • Streambox
  • TechSmith: Camtasia
  • TelVu
  • TVU Networks
  • Veset
  • Vidyo
  • Vision Research
  • Windows

