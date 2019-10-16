/EIN News/ -- WISeKey joins the SAP® PartnerEdge® Program

Geneva, Switzerland – October 16, 2019 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd (WIHN.SIX), a Swiss based cyber security company, today announced that it has joined the SAP® PartnerEdge Program. The program gives partners access to resources, services and benefits that will help WISeKey build and maintain a successful partnership with SAP and optimize business results for clients.



WISeKey has been working on the Internet of Things (IoT)security by integrating OISTE/WISeKey’s Managed Cryptographic Root of Trust secure IoT Devices with devices leveraging SAP Leonardo® IoT.



The collaboration provides increased security of IoT devices when connecting to SAP solutions for the IoT. Having sensors connected to everything does not necessarily enable monetization or customer value. Companies and consumers can realize value and enable monetization when they can certify that they are receiving authenticated and secure sensor data, gain insight from it and propose appropriate actions as needed.



WISeKey is currently deploying large-scale IoT digital identities for a range of IoT devices using its Managed PKI solutions, based on its Cryptographic Root of Trust (RoT) and VaultIC technology. This trusted technology integrates IoT technology with secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, and empowers IoT and wearable devices to become secure transactional devices. It is estimated that the global IoT market will grow at an annual rate of 35% over the next five years.



The Managed WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor, which is recognized by operating systems (OS) and applications to ensure the authenticity, confidentiality and integrity of on-line transactions. With the Cryptographic RoT embedded on a device, the IoT product manufacturers can use code-signing certificates and a cloud-based signature-as-a-service to secure interactions among and between objects and people.

As an SAP partner in SAP PartnerEdge, WISeKey will have access to a much broader range of software tools and solutions for its clients. SAP PartnerEdge offers tools and resources that provide a strong foundation of support and collaboration that fosters unparalleled value and mutual business success for customers, partners and SAP.

About WISeKey:

WISeKey (SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey Microprocessors Secures the pervasive computing shaping today's Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.





