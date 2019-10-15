DNPCC opens 192 inquiries in two years - President

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 15 - National Directorate for Prevention and Combat Corruption (DNPCC) has launched 192 investigations cases in the last two years, a figure that exceeds ten times the record of that in 2017, said the President Joao Lourenço on Tuesday in Luanda.,

In his speech on the State of the Nation delivered in National Assembly, the Head of State said that the increase results from the restructuring of that department attached to the Attorney General's Office (PGR).

