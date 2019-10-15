Ziyen Inc. CEO Alastair Caithness and Board Member, David Rogers Discuss Relevant Company Updates and Energy Tokenization on the Blockchain

/EIN News/ -- BOOM, IT’S ON THE BLOCKCHAIN PODCAST: Interview with David Rogers to discuss Ziyen Inc. Updates and Energy Tokenization on the Blockchain.



SAN DIEGO, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a podcast with Alastair Caithness, Ziyen Inc. CEO and Dave Rogers, one of Ziyen Inc.’s board members, the company’s recent announcements were discussed along with the emergence of blockchain technology as a means to invest in companies.

David Rogers added:

“It has been quite a journey and I know as a shareholder myself; I have a vested interest in the upcoming announcements and company milestones. I’d like to know what the launch of ZiyenCoin digital token means for previous shareholders, the difference of value to the shareholder if they do transfer their Ziyen shares to ZiyenCoin, in terms of a risk, is it more or less risk? By launching ZiyenCoin, Ziyen shareholders are able to convert their shares to tokens. This podcast covers these topics and questions in great detail. We are inviting shareholders to discuss their options with us and join us on this exciting journey using blockchain technology."

Alastair Caithness, Ziyen Inc. CEO,

“By owning the oil assets in the Illinois Basin, Ziyen has been able to participate in oil well services conferences alongside key personnel form the super-majors. Building those relationships and understanding how they are implementing the IOT (Internet of Things) and the blockchain to enhance the industry enabled our third pivot to apply this evolving technology to the smaller domestic oil basins in the US and soon after came the launch of ZiyenCoin in 2018 which is an SEC-compliant Security Token Offering (STO) it is a means to raise investment and each token represents digital shares in the company. Ziyen shareholders can convert their shares to ZiyenCoin."

David Rogers joins the Ziyen Inc Board in 2016 and is responsible for product strategy, planning, and engineering execution. David’s role is to inform, guide and collaborate with our team to develop and execute our vision.

David brings more than 25 years of technology, software engineering, and product delivery experience, including 17 in key leadership positions at PTC, Inc. – a $1.3 Billion software company listed on the NASDAQ.

As Director of Software Quality Assurance, Rogers led geographically distributed, multinational teams involved validation of a wide range of visualization, PLM, SLM and IOT software products.

Rogers holds a BS in Aeronautical Engineering from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

About Ziyen Inc.:

Ziyen Inc. is a technology-driven energy company Incorporated in the State of Wyoming, U.S.A. in April 2016. Originally formed as a software company providing information on the oil, gas, power and energy sectors, Ziyen Intel specializes on business information, contracts, news and information by developing cutting edge procurement and supply chain software to provide clients with intelligence on industry specific government and private contracts. Seeing a unique opportunity, the company strategically pivoted and created an Oil and Energy Company securing the first oil asset in 2017. Ziyen Energy was created to capitalize on information and opportunities in the oil and gas marketplace with the intent to produce oil in the U.S. with advanced extraction methods and technology implemented and guided by career experts in the oil and gas industry. Ziyen intends to produce oil by securing and developing smaller, marginal oil fields in the U.S. that have been otherwise overlooked by major oil companies yet still provide multi-million- dollar yield potential. Ziyen Energy currently has 18 oil assets based in the Illinois Basin, which covers Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky. ZiyenCoin is a new division created by Ziyen Inc., which will focus on Oil Blockchain and work with leading industry leaders to develop new technology to cut oil and energy costs. Given the data-intensive opportunities available through the growth of the Internet, the Oil Industry sees blockchain as an important vessel to carry the industry’s data transformation forward. ZiyenCoin is filed under the same regulation, as JPM Morgan’s, JPM Coin, 506c Security Token Offering. For more information visit www.ziyen.com .



Forward Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements related to anticipated commencement of commercial production, targeted pricing, performance goals, and statements that otherwise relate to future periods are forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are described in more detail in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the SEC- specifically the most recent reports which identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made and based on information available to the company on the date of this press release. Ziyen Inc. assumes no obligation to update the information in this press release.

