ENDEAVOUR Q3 2019 RESULTS

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST ON NOVEMBER 5, 2019

George Town, October 15, 2019 – Endeavour Mining (TSX:EDV) (OTCQX:EDVMF) will announce its financial results for the third quarter of 2019 on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, before TSX market open.

Management will host a conference call and webcast on the same day, Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at:

5:30am in Vancouver

8:30am in Toronto and New York

1:30pm in London

9:30pm in Hong Kong and Perth

The webcast can be accessed via this link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hy9fc3ww

Analysts and investors are invited to participate and ask questions using the dial-in numbers below and the confirmation code: 2780849:

International: +1 631 510 7495

North American toll-free: +1 866 9661396

UK toll-free: +44 8003 767 922

The conference call and webcast will be available for playback on Endeavour's website .



Access the live and On-Demand version of the webcast from mobile devices running iOS and Android:

ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING

Endeavour Mining is a TSX listed intermediate African gold producer with a solid track record of operational excellence, project development and exploration in the highly prospective Birimian greenstone belt in West Africa. Endeavour is focused on offering both near-term and long-term growth opportunities with its project pipeline and its exploration strategy, while generating immediate cash flow from its operations. For more information, please visit www.endeavourmining.com .

CONTACT INFORMATION

Martino De Ciccio

VP – Strategy & Investor Relations

+44 203 640 8665

mdeciccio@endeavourmining.com Brunswick Group LLP in London

Carole Cable, Partner

+44 7974 982 458

ccable@brunswickgroup.com

